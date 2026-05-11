NSW Police Confirm Body Found Near UTE in Central West is Alleged Triple Murderer Julian Ingram

NSW Police believe a body found in the state's Central West is that of alleged triple murderer Julian Ingram. The 37-year-old former council gardener has been on the run since January 22, when three people, including his pregnant ex-partner Sophie Quinn, were fatally shot in Lake Cargelligo. The body was found near an abandoned ute in a nature reserve about 50 kilometres north-west of Lake Cargelligo.

NSW Police believe a body found in the state's Central West is that of alleged triple murderer Julian Ingram . Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article contains names and images of Indigenous people who have died used with permission from the family.

The 37-year-old former council gardener has been on the run since January 22, when three people, including his pregnant ex-partner Sophie Quinn, were fatally shot in Lake Cargelligo. It is alleged Mr Ingram then drove to Ms Quinn's aunt, Nerida Quinn's home, where he killed the 50-year-old. Kaleb Macqueen, 19, who was at the home when Nerida Quinn was killed, survived after also being shot.

NSW Police were alerted to the discovery of a body near an abandoned ute in a nature reserve about 50 kilometres north-west of Lake Cargelligo at 3:40pm on Monday. Western Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Andrew Holland, has confirmed the ute was the same vehicle the wanted man was seen driving from the scene.

"Next to this body is a firearm and at this point believe the person laying next to the vehicle could be Julian Ingram, but he's yet to be formally identified. "We believe that the identification at the scene, the clothing that the deceased is wearing, would lead us to believe that it is him. ", "Assistant Commissioner Holland said it was "unclear" whether police had previously searched the area as part of the massive manhunt for the alleged killer.

"The National Parks and Wildlife Service was carrying feral animal eradication in the area and they located the abandoned vehicle. "Obviously, it's a relief for those involved in the investigation and probably a bigger relief for the people of Lake Cargelligo, and the family involved. Assistant Commissioner Holland said there had been "hundreds of police" involved in the manhunt.

"Obviously, it's a relief for them to find this body ... but the main thing is it brings closure to this investigation, it brings closure to the people of Lake Cargelligo, and gives some solace to the town so they can relax. "We had all intentions of bringing Julian Ingram before a court, if he's taken the easy way out and committed suicide, that's his choice.

", "When answering a question at the press conference, Assistant Commissioner Holland made reference to suicide being a potential way in which Ingram died. It's been a long four months of investigation from the strike force and officers on the case, Assistant Commissioner Holland said.

"The main thing is that it brings closure to this investigation, it brings closure to the people of Lake Cargelligo and it brings some solace to the town so that they can relax.





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NSW Police Julian Ingram Alleged Triple Murderer Lake Cargelligo Body Found Abandoned Ute Nature Reserve

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