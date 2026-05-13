NSW Police confirm body of Julian Ingram, who shot and killed three people, found beside an abandoned vehicle

After a massive manhunt sparked by triple murderer Julian Ingram, his badly decomposed remains were found beside a vehicle, which was reported by the National Parks and Wildlife Service at Roundhill Nature Reserve.

Police say the National Parks and Wildlife Service alerted them to an abandoned vehicle at the Round Hill National Park . NSW Police has confirmed the body of a man found beside a vehicle in the state's west is that of triple murderer Julian Ingram .

His badly decomposed remains were found about 3.30pm on Monday, when officers were alerted by the National Parks and Wildlife Service to reports of an abandoned vehicle at Roundhill Nature Reserve, about 100 kilometres north-west of Lake Cargelligo. The body has now been formally identified as 37-year-old Julian Ingram, who sparked a massive manhunt after shooting and killing three people, including his heavily pregnant ex-partner, in Lake Cargelligo on January 22.

A post-mortem examination will now be conducted to determine the cause of his death, although police have said it appears that he took his own life some time 'very shortly after' his murder spree. Analysis by Clare Armstron





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Julian Ingram National Parks And Wildlife Service Round Hill National Park Lake Cargelligo Shooting And Killing Three People Triple Murderer

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