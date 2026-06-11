NSW Police Culture Review: High-Conflict Workforce with Authoritarian Leadership Styles

A long-awaited review into the NSW Police Force's culture has found that while there had been significant cultural reform, toxic personalities and behaviours persisted. The report made 29 recommendations aimed at addressing perceived favouritism, a lack of diversity, and accountability for poor behaviour. The review found high levels of workplace incivility and conflict, with bullying disproportionately affecting women and diverse groups.

NSW Police is a high-conflict workforce with 'authoritarian' leadership styles where bullying and discrimination have run rampant, according to a long-awaited review into the force's culture.

The review, launched in March last year after a series of reports outlined how a 'boys' club' protected abusers and silenced victims, found that while there had been significant cultural reform, toxic personalities and behaviours persisted. Commissioner Mal Lanyon told the experiences of harmful behaviour reported were 'disappointing' and would not be tolerated.

Led by former Victorian equal opportunity human rights commissioner Kristen Hilton and released on Thursday, the report made 29 recommendations, many aimed at addressing perceived favouritism, a lack of diversity, and accountability for poor behaviour. NSW Police accepted all recommendations. Around a quarter of the 20,000-strong workforce responded to the survey, which Hilton said showed high trust in the confidentiality of the independent process.

One person detailed ongoing racial slurs; another said bullying caused them to sit in their car vomiting before work; others detailed sexual assault, and multiple staff said they were more traumatised by the internal bullying than the actual job.

'People join the organisation because they want to serve the community; there's purpose and pride and collegiality, but they also spoke to us of feeling fatigued, stressed, and more stressed about their internal environment than their external environment, and a real desire for some things to change,' she said. Steven Siewert Hilton wrote in the report that 'without exception, every woman that came forward to speak with us described experiences or observations of overt or covert harassment, undermining and belittlement'.

Few had made formal reports. The report details allegations of a sergeant placing his hands on a woman and whispering, 'You're not leaving until I have sex with you'. Another woman said there were daily comments around 'body-shaming, harassment, comments on weight, sexiness, breasts'. One person said trainees were placed into 'choke holds' as punishment at the academy.

'I witnessed many assaults in the name of teaching us the ropes,' the person said. Nine per cent of participants reported being sexually harassed in the past five years, and one per cent reported sexual assault. While these rates are consistent with the rest of the public sector, and the report noted improvements in investigations, former employees spoke of ongoing trauma from historic cases involving 'egregious abuses of power', with victim statements circulated and mocked.

'It is clear that bullying, incivility, discrimination and victimisation are occurring at unacceptable levels in the police force. ' Bullying was a major focus of the review, with one in three survey respondents reporting being bullied over the past five years, and one quarter experiencing discrimination, disproportionately affecting women and diverse groups. One respondent told interviewers that bullying was as much a part of the force 'as wearing a uniform'.

The report noted that bullying made staff feel belittled or humiliated, and some had critical information deliberately withheld. Speaking up was actively discouraged due to a pervasive fear of retaliation, isolation, or denied promotions.

'It is clear that bullying, incivility, discrimination and victimisation are occurring at unacceptable levels within NSWPF and present a systemic risk,' the report noted. 'We remain concerned about the high levels of workplace incivility and conflict described to us, and the inconsistent capability of middle managers to address these behaviours early and effectively.

' After the force introduced mandatory reporting obligations for misconduct and enhanced complainant protections, the number of people comfortable raising a grievance increased from 30 to 56 per cent, though this remains significantly lower than the rest of the public sector. The report recommended the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission undertake more regular reviews of workplace behaviour matters and embed trauma-informed approaches to harmful incidents





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NSW Police Force Culture Review Authoritarian Leadership Styles Bullying Discrimination Sexual Harassment Toxic Personalities Workplace Incivility Mandatory Reporting Obligations Enhanced Complainant Protections

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