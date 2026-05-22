NSW Police Facing Increased Complaints and LECC Investigation

A record 800-plus complaints were received over the way NSW Police handled Sydney's anti-Herzog protest, leading to an investigation by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission. The LECC is seeking more power to obtain documents from the police.

A record 800-plus complaints were received over the way NSW Police handled Sydney's anti- Herzog protest, leading the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission ( LECC ) to describe the organisation as obstructive and overly defensive.

LECC Chief Commissioner Peter Johnson, SC, urged greater powers to obtain documents from police to prevent delays in misconduct investigations. The LECC is investigating the use of force by police on the night and considering future improvements in responses to protests. Tensions between the NSW Police and the LECC over document handing have led to court disputes, and the watchdog is poring over hours of video evidence to hold public hearings.

The police have dropped charges laid under a law related to restricting public assemblies after its constitutionality was questioned. The NSW Police was not contacted for comment





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Contract Of Office Herzog LECC Manual On Use Of 'Less Lethal' Measures NSW Police Not Applicable

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