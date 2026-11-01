NSW Police Launch Armed Response Command to Tackle Terror Threats

NSW Police launch a new Armed Response Command with 250 officers to rapidly counter terror incidents. Discover the $94.3m investment, training details and community reactions to this new security measure.

NSW Police have officially launched the Armed Response Command, a specialized unit designed to rapidly counter terror incidents. Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley announced the new squad on Sunday at a press conference. The initiative represents a significant shift in how the state handles active armed offender threats.

$94.3 Million Government Investment

The new command is backed by a substantial $94.3 million investment from the Minns government. Catley stated that this funding allows for a state-of-the-art approach to public safety. The decision followed extensive research by NSW Police into global best practices for counter-terrorism. Officers looked overseas to understand how other nations respond to terror events.

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250 Officers And 24-7 Deployment

The unit will deploy up to 250 highly trained officers by the year 2027. These personnel will operate on a twenty-four-seven basis to ensure constant readiness. Their primary role is to respond directly to active armed offender incidents. They will patrol places of mass gathering in metropolitan Sydney and its suburbs.

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Advanced Training And Operations Centre

ARC Commander Detective Superintendent Andrew Evans highlighted the rigorous six-and-a-half-month training program. Officers received specialized instruction in rifles, high-speed driving, and first responder medical skills. A purpose-built operations centre in Surry Hills will feed intelligence to dedicated ARC vehicles. This infrastructure supports their rapid, intelligence-focused response strategy.

Community Reaction And Safety Concerns

Local residents have shared mixed feelings about the increased police presence. One Sydney local told 7NEWS that seeing more police and weapons makes him feel safer. However, another resident admitted that seeing long guns can be scary. Despite the fear, many agree it is a good initiative for public safety. Catley confirmed that existing NSW Police commands remain in operation alongside the new unit.