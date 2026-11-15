NSW Police Operation Amarok Results in 681 Arrests for Domestic Violence

NSW Police Operation Amarok yields 681 arrests and 1594 charges in a three-day blitz against domestic violence, seizing 73 firearms and 21 weapons from high-risk offenders across the state.

NSW Police Operation Amarok has concluded a highly intensive three-day enforcement blitz that resulted in 681 arrests for alleged domestic violence offenses across New South Wales. The operation, which targeted high-risk individuals and offenders, led to the laying of 1594 charges and the seizure of significant quantities of illegal weaponry. This massive law enforcement effort was designed to address the persistent issue of domestic and family violence within the community.

Blitz Yields 1594 Charges and 73 Firearms

The core details of the operation reveal a substantial impact on public safety through immediate arrests and weapon confiscations. Between Thursday and Saturday of last week, officers conducted thousands of checks and compliance reviews to identify those violating court orders. Police verified compliance with 11,375 apprehended domestic violence orders during the period, discovering 283 breaches of these legal constraints. The enforcement drive resulted in the seizure of 73 firearms and 21 other weapons from alleged high-risk offenders, directly removing potential dangers from the streets.

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Specific Arrests Include Pistol Assault Charges

Several high-profile arrests highlight the severity of the crimes targeted by the police initiative. A 39-year-old man was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting and choking a 26-year-old woman while armed with a pistol and detaining her at a home in Coraki, located in the NSW Northern Rivers, earlier this month. He was subsequently arrested at a residence in Goonellabah on Friday afternoon. In Sydney's west, specifically in Harris Park, a 38-year-old man was arrested on Saturday afternoon and charged with domestic violence-related common assault and carrying out a sexual act without consent.

Minister Catley Praises Police Efforts

Stakeholder positions from government officials emphasize the necessity of removing weapons from dangerous individuals. Police Minister Yasmin Catley stated that the results demonstrate the tireless work of police to keep the community safe, particularly by removing weapons from alleged high-risk offenders. She described domestic and family violence as a blight on society and noted that officers are working hard to address this pervasive issue. Catley called for a whole-of-community effort to call out this vile offending and help prevent it before it occurs, underscoring the need for broader social cooperation.

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Assistant Commissioner McKenna Issues Warning

Senior police leadership reinforced the zero-tolerance stance of the force regarding domestic abuse. NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Peter McKenna stated that anyone experiencing domestic and family violence, or those concerned for a loved one's safety, should contact police for support. McKenna declared that the message from the force is clear: domestic and family violence will not be tolerated. He warned that offenders can expect to be identified, targeted, and brought before the courts for their actions.

Ongoing Program Aims for Community Safety

Operation Amarok is not an isolated event but an ongoing, intelligence-led program that began in 2023 with the aim of addressing domestic and family violence. The program continues to rely on targeted intelligence to identify and intervene with individuals who pose a threat to their partners and families. For those in need of immediate support or counseling, the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service 1800RESPECT remains available at 1800 737 732. The data from this blitz provides a snapshot of the scale of offending and the intensive resources dedicated to curbing it.