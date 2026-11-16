NSW Police Sexual Misconduct Allegations and Legal Outcomes Under Scrutiny

New data reveals hundreds of sexual misconduct reports against NSW Police between 2021 and 2025. This article examines the systemic challenges faced by officers reporting colleagues, using the case of Ashlee and Constable Ryan Dare as a primary example.

Former NSW Police Constable Ashlee, who requested anonymity to protect her identity, has publicly detailed her experience of being assaulted and sexually harassed by a senior colleague just one year into her policing career. Her case highlights the severe personal and professional toll of reporting misconduct within the force and has drawn attention to the broader statistical reality of sexual harassment among police employees in New South Wales.

Following her graduation from the NSW Police Academy in 2018, Ashlee joined the force with high aspirations and a long-term commitment to the profession. She described herself as initially bright-eyed and eager to serve the community. However, her journey was dramatically altered after an incident in 2019 involving a senior officer, which has since left her on medical leave for both mental health and physical injuries. She currently states that returning to active duty remains too terrifying to contemplate.

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Scale of Misconduct Reports Against Police

Freedom of information data obtained by 7.30 reveals that sexual misconduct allegations against NSW Police employees are widespread. Between 2021 and 2025, the force recorded 483 reports of sexual harassment, 67 allegations of sexual touching, 10 allegations of indecent assault, and 45 allegations of rape. Of the rape allegations, 17 were allegedly committed against fellow officers, with some individuals facing multiple accusations.

While NSW Police confirmed that 36 employees were accused of rape over this five-year period, only six police officers were prosecuted for sexual assault. Eight accused officers lost their jobs during this timeframe. Ashlee believes these official figures likely represent only a fraction of the actual problem, suggesting the true number of incidents could be two or even three times higher than the reported statistics.

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Details of the Assault and Legal Process

The incident in question occurred in 2019 while Ashlee was serving as a probationary constable in Sydney's northern suburbs. After a house party, a group including leading Constable Ryan Dare, an experienced officer from a neighboring station, went to a bar in Manly. Ashlee alleges that Dare's behavior escalated at the venue, where he stood behind her, played with her hair, and placed his hands on her shoulders while other officers observed.

She further alleges that Dare then placed his right hand under her shirt from her lower back up to her chest. Several officers witnessed this assault and immediately intervened to remove Dare from the venue. Despite the presence of CCTV footage and multiple witnesses, the subsequent legal process proved complex and fraught with difficulty for the complainant.

Workplace Risks and AVO Controversy

Ashlee faced the difficult decision of whether to proceed with criminal charges against a senior colleague. She noted that the prospect of another police officer committing such acts against her was unthinkable when she joined the force. Given the evidence, she pursued charges, but during the trial, Dare was allowed to continue working at a nearby station.

This situation created significant personal risk for Ashlee, as she encountered Dare during her daily activities, including grocery shopping. She criticized the lack of an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO), stating that she did not feel able to request one while Dare remained in the workplace. NSW Police stated that AVOs are used based on specific safety concerns, which they claimed had been mitigated through workplace management.

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Outcome for the Accused Officer

The legal case against Constable Ryan Dare concluded with a guilty plea to the lesser charge of common assault. The original charge of sexual touching was withdrawn, a decision Ashlee contested. Dare was suspended with pay during the process and later sentenced to a nine-month good behavior bond. His conviction was eventually removed from his record following an appeal.

NSW Police confirmed that Dare was managed in the workplace with restrictions to prevent contact with Ashlee. These measures included transferring him to another station and prohibiting him from undertaking duties in certain commands. Ashlee stated that leadership had asked if she would support allowing Dare to keep his job in exchange for a demotion, a negotiation she found deeply troubling given the severity of the initial allegations.