NSW Police Sexual Misconduct Data Reveals Systemic Issues and Harassment Culture

New NSW Police Force data shows nearly 500 sexual harassment reports and dozens of misconduct allegations against officers between 2021 and 2025, highlighting deep cultural problems.

Freedom of Information data obtained by 7.30 reveals that nearly 500 reports of sexual harassment were filed against New South Wales Police employees between 2021 and 2025. The statistics indicate that during this five-year period, there were also 45 allegations of rape involving police staff, with 17 of those cases occurring between colleagues within the force.

Individual Case Details and Legal Outcomes

A probationary constable identified as Ashlee described the intense difficulty of filing a claim against a senior officer early in her career. She noted that despite joining with enthusiasm and positive initial experiences, she encountered commonplace offensive jokes and inappropriate remarks from male colleagues. The situation escalated after a house party attended by Leading Senior Constable Ryan Dare, where the group moved to a bar in Manly.

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Ashlee stated that Dare's behavior became aggressive, resulting in him placing his hand under her jumper and touching her stomach and chest. She described being in shock and hysterical during the incident. In the days following the assault, she made the decision to proceed with criminal charges for sexual touching against the higher-ranking officer.

The legal proceedings against Ryan Dare lasted more than four years. During much of this period, Dare was permitted to continue working at a neighboring station, which led to Ashlee encountering him frequently at work and while grocery shopping in his local area. Dare eventually pleaded guilty to common assault, but his sentence was downgraded on appeal to a conditional release order with no criminal record.

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Organizational Response and Policy Changes

Following the legal conclusion, New South Wales Police requested that Ashlee support a decision allowing Dare to retain his job with a demotion. Ashlee refused this compromise, stating she would return her badge rather than support his reinstatement. This individual case highlights the broader systemic issues that former Police Commissioner Karen Webb sought to address through an independent cultural review.

Former Police Commissioner Karen Webb ordered the independent review after observing that systemic discrimination and harassment persisted alongside a longstanding culture of silence. Webb retired from her role before the final report was delivered but recently spoke publicly about the findings, confirming that she observed a trend of senior officers preying on younger probationary constables due to power imbalances.

Historical Context and Survivor Testimonies

Webb highlighted that societal reporting rates for sexual assault are extremely low, suggesting the actual number of victims within the NSW Police Force is significantly higher than the reported figures. The cultural review was partly triggered by the experiences of Senior Sergeant Mel Cooper, who spoke out in 2024 about harassment she endured since the 1990s, including being forcibly handcuffed to a desk and subjected to unwanted touching and assault by colleagues.

Mel Cooper was not surprised by the new data regarding sexual misconduct allegations. Her testimony underscores that the issues are not isolated to the recent years covered by the new statistics but represent a deep-seated problem that has persisted across decades of service within the organization.