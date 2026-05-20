NSW Premier Calls for Income Tax Reform, Breaking Ranks with Federal Labor

NSW Premier Chris Minns has urged the Albanese government to reform income tax, urging the Treasurer to hand more money back to working Australians. He broke ranks with his federal Labor counterparts by saying the top marginal tax rate was too high.

NSW Premier Chris Minns has called on the Albanese government to reform income tax, urging the Treasurer to hand more money back to working Australians.

Mr Minns said the top marginal tax rate was too high, breaking ranks with his federal Labor counterparts. In a general sense, he knows budgets are under pressure, but whether it’s now or in the future, we do need to make sure we’re taking urgent action when it comes to personal income taxes because at the moment a lot of working families are getting stung. Treasurer Jim Chalmers at a press conference in Kingston, Canberra.

Mr Minns said the current top marginal tax rate of 47 per cent – including the two per cent Medicare Levy – meant Australians were working half the week for the government. You’re working Monday, Tuesday and half of Wednesday for yourself, then Wednesday Thursday and Friday for the government.

When you provide these tax cuts you have to do it in the most responsible and affordable way, and you have to take into consideration the economic conditions at the time. What Angus Taylor is proposing to do is to pump the most money into the economy when inflation is already at its highest. It comes after a Labor stalwart Bill Kelty urged the Albanese government to slash the top marginal tax rate.

Thresholds should be indexed to inflation, the former ACTU boss and RBA board member told the Daily Telegraph. NSW Premier Chris Minns during a press conference at Randwick Hospital. Picture: NewsWire / Nikki Short. Jim Chalmers’ political idol Paul Keating previously advocated for reducing the top income tax rate.

He wrote to the Australian Financial Review at the end of last decade to say the top marginal tax rate was ‘way too high’ at 47 per cent. From 2028-29, the Coalition would index the bottom two tax brackets, with the top two to follow from 2031-32. That will fully protect 85 per cent of income earners, with relief of around $250 in year one, growing to more than $1,000 a year in year four.

He argued the current system unfairly captured wage growth driven by inflation rather than real prosperity.forecast to pay $440 When your wages rise just to keep up with inflation – you are no better off. But you pay higher taxes as though you’re better off. Under Labor, a typical worker on $70,000 a year will see their entire real wage gains taxed away by inflation.

The worst thing about this tax is that it keeps going up, and keeps taking more each year, forever. Under a Coalition government I lead, this will end. NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey has revealed the economy will grow by one per cent in 2026-2027. This amounts to a significant downgrade from the half-year budget update when growth was forecast to hit 2.5 per cent.

The government has been criticised for not doing enough to combat bracket creep, whereby inflation and cost-of-living increases push workers into higher tax brackets despite a minimal increase in actual purchasing power. It has promised tax cuts beginning July 1, however the changes amount to a saving of just $268 in their first year.

Every Australian taxpayer will receive a tax cut of up to $268 from 1 July 2026, then up to $536 every year from 1 July 2027, compared to the 2024–25 tax settings





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Income Tax Working Australians Top Marginal Tax Rate Budget Inflation Working Families Tax Cuts Angus Taylor Paul Keating Bracket Creep Tax Relief

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