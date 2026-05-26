NSW Premier Chris Minns Concedes to 'Giant' Law Enforcement and Intelligence Failures in Bondi Terror Attack

NSW Premier Chris Minns has acknowledged the 'giant' law enforcement and intelligence failures in the lead up to the Bondi terror attack, revealing that the shooter, Sajid Akram, had been the subject of two National Security Hotline tip-offs as far back as 2007. The Premier vowed to 'get to the bottom' of critical intelligence failings and urged the Royal Commission to investigate evidence uncovered by Sky News Australia journalist Sharri Markson.

NSW Premier Chris Minns has conceded there were 'giant' law enforcement and intelligence failures in the lead up to the Bondi terror attack in the wake of a major Sky News Australia investigation.

The shooter, Sajid Akram, had been the subject of two National Security Hotline tip-offs as far back as 2007, and authorities failed to act, leading to the worst ever terror attack in Australia. The Premier vowed to 'get to the bottom' of critical intelligence failings and urged the Royal Commission to investigate evidence uncovered by Sky News Australia journalist Sharri Markson





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NSW Premier Chris Minns Bondi Terror Attack Sajid Akram National Security Hotline Royal Commission Sharri Markson Sky News Australia Intelligence Failings Terror Attack Chanukah Festival Bondi Beach Australian Federal Police ASIO Information Flow Operation Of Australia’S Security Establishmen

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man Allegedly Attempted to Rob NSW Central Coast Restaurant at KnifepointA 30-year-old man wearing a balaclava, allegedly attempted to rob the Long Jetty Chinese Restaurant near The Entrance in New South Wales at knifepoint. He was apprehended by two brave men dining at the restaurant.

Read more »

Minns faces internal push for action on poker machinesSenior figures from the NSW Labor left and right factions are going to challenge the Minns government over pokies.

Read more »

NSW Labor Unveils Plan to Reduce Number of Poker Machines by 50%The New South Wales Labor government is set to vote on a motion to reduce 87,000 poker machines by 50% at its upcoming annual conference in July. The initiative aims to curb preventable misery and reduce the number of machines by at least 45,000 over the next decade. Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne has announced the plan, stating that the current 87,000 machines represent an obscene proliferation that wreaks havoc on families. The proposal also seeks to establish government-funded support programs to assist clubs and pubs in transitioning from relying on poker machines to live entertainment. This would help revive the music scene in Sydney and across the state, according to Byrne. In addition, the motion calls for MPs to make their decision on the issue based on ethical grounds rather than politics, with Byrne arguing that some causes must be freed from bureaucratic red tape. The plan comes as NSW gamblers lost a record $9.3 billion on poker machines in 2025 and financial watchdog AUSTRAC has cracked down on money laundering at suburban mega-clubs. According to Byrne, stronger action is needed to reduce the harm caused by poker machines. The New South Wales government has so far defended its own reforms, but they are deemed as not doing enough to address the issue, with some arguing that it is essential to the party's social justice values. The current reluctance to fully address this problem is expected to continue despite the introduction of measures such as mandatory six-hour shutdowns and reduced cash input limits at clubs and pubs.

Read more »

Chris Minns denies argument with Anthony Albanese after Bondi terror attackNew South Wales Premier Chris Minns has dismissed claims that he and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had an argument in the aftermath of the Bondi terror attack. Minns praised Albanese for his ability to deal with natural disasters and moments of crisis, and highlighted their strong working relationship.

Read more »