NSW Premier Commits to Tomago Aluminium Bailout Amid Financial Uncertainty

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns has reiterated the state's dedication to saving Tomago Aluminium, the country's largest aluminium smelter, but financial details of the bailout remain unclear. The federal government is modeling its approach after a Queensland deal, while stakeholders warn of severe economic consequences if negotiations fail.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns has reaffirmed the state's commitment to securing the future of Tomago Aluminium , the nation's largest aluminium smelter, but admits uncertainty remains over the financial details of the proposed bailout.

The state government is still awaiting confirmation on how much it will be required to contribute to a joint agreement with the federal government and Rio Tinto, which would enable the smelter to continue operations amid escalating energy costs. The facility, which is Australia's largest single electricity consumer, faces an uncertain future if power prices continue to rise as projected, with CEO Jérôme Dozol warning that production could become unviable beyond 2028 without intervention.

The federal government is reportedly modeling its approach after a recent deal struck for the Boyne smelter in Queensland, where the Commonwealth and state governments agreed to a 50:50 cost-sharing arrangement, each contributing $1 billion to support the transition to renewable energy and ensure operations until at least 2040. Industry and Innovation Minister Tim Ayres has described the Boyne agreement as a useful roadmap for Tomago, emphasizing that joint investment would signal confidence to the private sector.

However, Premier Minns has noted that New South Wales faces unique challenges, as the majority of the state's electricity distributors are privately owned, complicating efforts to underwrite energy costs. Despite these hurdles, the premier remains optimistic about reaching a resolution, citing the federal government's allocation of significant industry grants to sustain major employment hubs.

Meanwhile, stakeholders are urging swift action to avoid dire consequences for the region's manufacturing sector. The Australian Workers Union has criticized delays in negotiations, warning that a failed deal would have devastating effects on local jobs and the economy. Business Hunter CEO Bob Hawes echoed these concerns, emphasizing that the collapse of Tomago would be catastrophic for the Hunter region, where the smelter plays a vital role in the industrial landscape.

With the federal and state governments still finalizing the terms of the agreement, the pressure is mounting to secure a deal that ensures the long-term viability of Tomago Aluminium while addressing broader energy and economic challenges





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