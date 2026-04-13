NSW Prosecutor Accused of Corruption and Inmate Relationships

A lawyer formerly with the NSW Director of Public Prosecutions faces multiple charges including misconduct, financial dealings with criminals, and sexual relationships with inmates, raising serious concerns about ethical conduct and potential breaches within the legal system.

Vanessa O'Bryan, a lawyer formerly employed at the NSW Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), faces serious charges alleging misconduct, financial gain from criminal activities, and inappropriate relationships with inmates. The charges include three counts of misconduct in public office, two counts of accessing restricted data, and hindering the discovery of evidence.

A second set of charges accuse O'Bryan of knowingly deriving a material benefit from a criminal group and knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime with the intent to conceal them. Police executed a search warrant at her Ballina home on October 30 last year, seizing mobile phones, computers, and documents. O'Bryan, who previously worked as a criminal defence lawyer, was immediately suspended without pay from her position at the ODPP following the initial charges in October 2025. This suspension followed standard procedure for employees facing criminal charges, awaiting the resolution of the legal proceedings. The Supreme Court overturned a non-publication order that had initially protected O'Bryan's name, allowing reporting on her alleged actions. While some restrictions remain, the media can now report on her alleged relationships with individuals like gangland murderer Joshua Baines and inmate Terry Sampson. Reports indicate that O'Bryan is alleged to have had sexual relationships with other inmates and maintained a prolonged association with numerous criminals. Furthermore, she is accused of receiving $5,000, considered proceeds of crime. The NSW ODPP issued a statement emphasizing its serious approach to criminal accusations, confirming its full cooperation with the NSW Police. They also stated that a thorough internal investigation, adhering to the ODPP’s Code of Conduct, would commence after the criminal investigation concludes. The ODPP highlighted their existing recruitment checks, which include police checks, conflict of interest declarations, and assessments of professional obligations essential for holding a practicing certificate. In response to this case, the ODPP is collaborating with other law enforcement agencies to develop more rigorous recruitment procedures and ongoing suitability checks throughout an employee’s tenure. The ODPP also took immediate actions to secure confidential information access, including a comprehensive review of its IT security system in consultation with external experts. This includes implementing further restrictions on staff access to sensitive material. Bail conditions imposed on O'Bryan require her to reside in the Northern Rivers region and strictly prohibit her from contacting any correctional facility or inmate, as well as any prosecution witness involved in the ongoing legal matters. This case has also prompted a related inquiry involving the state’s top prosecutor, Director of Public Prosecutions Sally Dowling, SC. Dowling admitted to a parliamentary inquiry that her office was responsible for providing negative information about a sitting District Court judge, Penelope Wass, to a Sydney radio station in 2024. However, she maintained that she was unaware of her office's action and would not have authorized the release. This information was aired after a group of District Court judges, including Wass, criticized Dowling’s office’s handling of sexual assault prosecutions. The parliamentary inquiry, originally focused on identity protections for children in criminal proceedings, has largely centered on the origin of the story about Wass. The inquiry is expected to deliver its findings by May 8. This situation underscores serious concerns about conduct within the legal system, including potential breaches of ethical standards and the misuse of sensitive information, adding complexity to the legal proceedings and public perception





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NSW Director Of Public Prosecutions Corruption Misconduct Inmate Relationships Criminal Justice Legal Ethics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vixens Edge Out Swifts in Tense Clash, Injury Crisis Impacts NSWMelbourne Vixens maintain their perfect start to the Super Netball season, narrowly defeating the NSW Swifts. The Swifts, hampered by injuries, put up a strong fight but ultimately fell short. Key player absences and a dominant final quarter from the Vixens were key factors in the outcome.

Read more »

RMIT drops misconduct case against student who accused university of being ‘complicit in Gaza genocide’Exclusive: Move comes after Guardian Australia revealed Gemma Seymour was facing potential suspension over video criticising RMIT’s ties to weapons companies

Read more »

NSW Liberals’ dire finances spark fears for 2027 election campaignWith less than a year until the March poll, party leader Kellie Sloane is facing a bevy of problems.

Read more »

Contactless payment on NSW transport coming soon for a million commuters under Opal changesConcession cardholders and pensioners will soon be able to use credit and debit cards on public transport across New South Wales.

Read more »

Corruption Concerns Dominate Hungarian Election DiscourseVoters in Hungary expressed concerns about corruption and its impact on the economy as the key issue influencing their choices in the election. The prime minister's policies and alleged corruption were central to the debate, especially related to the flow of public funds, the tendering of public services, and the actions of a prominent political figure who exposed a scandal.

Read more »

Mother Accused of Murdering Son with Prescription Drugs in SmoothieA Brisbane Supreme Court jury is hearing the case of Maree Mavis Crabtree, accused of murdering her son Jonathan by administering a fatal dose of prescription medication in a fruit smoothie. The prosecution alleges premeditation and financial gain, while the defense explores the possibility of accidental overdose. Testimony from witnesses has illuminated the son's struggles with drug use and the complex relationship with his mother.

Read more »