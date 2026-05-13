NSW reforms to abolish good character as sentencing mitigating factor

Good character has been abolished as a mitigating factor in sentencing sexual assault cases in NSW due to watered-down reforms by the government. The Archdiocese of NSW supports the new bill as they share the same goal in removing it from sentencing decisions, affecting victims of sexual abuse.

Good character has been abolished as a mitigating factor in sentencing sexual assault cases in NSW due to watered-down reforms by the government. The legislation aims to remove the ability for those convicted of crimes to use their " good character " as an argument for a reduced sentence for all offences, but this move was blocked in the upper house by a minority Labor government.

As a result, the government supported a gutted version of the bill. Victims of sexual assault have challenged this move, leading to the reopening of the reform as a new bill. A fiery question time debate ensued with the Attorney-General blaming the opposition for abdicating their responsibility to victims. Campaigners and legal voices, including advocacy groups and members of the NSW Sentencing Council, disagreed with the ban on good character references.

The government made amendments to exclude references for sexual assault offences, giving judges discretion to consider them in other cases. Shadow attorney-general Damien Tudehope agreed to some of the concerns and strike a balanced approach for the bill





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Sexual Assault Reform Good Character Mitigating Factor NSW Sentencing Council Domestic Violence NSW Legal Voices Greens Coalition Victims' Rights

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