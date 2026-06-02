NSW Supreme Court Revokes John Changjin Li's Hold on $95 Million Property Edgewater

The NSW Supreme Court has revoked John Changjin Li's hold on the $95 million property Edgewater and reinstated his estranged wife Maria Meihong Yang as the ultimate owner. However, Maria's victory may be short-lived as a third party is seeking almost half of the property's value.

The NSW Supreme Court has revoked John Changjin Li 's hold on the $95 million property Edgewater and reinstated his estranged wife Maria Meihong Yang as the ultimate owner.

However, Maria's victory may be short-lived as a third party is seeking almost half of the property's value. MHN Asset Management is suing Maria for 45 per cent of her share of the waterfront residence, claiming she agreed to sign it over in exchange for funding her fight to reclaim the property. The tussle over Edgewater centres on its holding company, Point Piper One Pty Ltd, which was the subject of recent orders by Justice David Hammerschlag.

The orders were issued as part of an ongoing legal stoush between Maria and MHN, one of half a dozen legal proceedings making its way through various courts that have unveiled the complex marital arrangements behind John's property empire. The property could end up costing its owner more than its $95 million purchase price of six years ago, with seven mortgages on title to a slew of private creditors and a potential land tax bill of almost $26 million owed to Revenue NSW.

John's woes are not limited to his Sydney address, with a gold mine in Indonesia's West Kalimantan region that has been sealed by the authorities since 2021. His former wife, Athena Changren Cheng, is also facing complications in China, despite her prominence as chair of mining, real estate and biotechnology conglomerate Jinluan International Group.

The couple's marriage was an even bigger surprise for John's former wife Athena, his daughter Rose, and their friends and family in Australia, none of whom were told that John and Maria had married until the legal fight over the property made its way to court a few years later. The relationship between John and Maria was on the rocks by mid-2022, with Maria discovering John was living at Edgewater with Athena, albeit in separate rooms, while Maria was left with her $1.3 million unit in Zetland.

The estranged couple haven't lived together since, with Maria later discovering her shareholding in Point Piper One Pty Ltd had been changed without her consent and replaced by a complex share structure involving A- and C-class shares across three interrelated companies that diluted her interest. A month after Point Piper One Pty Ltd was restructured in John's favour, the company settled on the first half of the $95 million purchase.

The second half of the purchase price was settled a year later, with Maria claiming she had no knowledge of the purchase until she was told by John. Maria turned to litigation funder MHN, headed by Ruize Yan, in a bid to finance her legal fight to reclaim the property.

As part of the funding agreement, MHN claimed Maria promised to assign 30 per cent of Point Piper One Pty Ltd to MHN, but Maria disputes this claim, saying she agreed to assign only 45 per cent of her share of the property to MHN in exchange for funding her fight to reclaim the property. The NSW Supreme Court has now reinstated Maria as the owner of Point Piper One Pty Ltd, cancelling an unauthorised and complex share structure that diluted her share interest in John's favour.

However, the outcome of the case remains uncertain, with MHN still seeking almost half of the property's value. The case has highlighted the complex marital arrangements behind John's property empire, with multiple legal proceedings making their way through various courts. The property could end up costing its owner more than its $95 million purchase price, with seven mortgages on title to a slew of private creditors and a potential land tax bill of almost $26 million owed to Revenue NSW.

The case has also raised questions about the use of litigation funding in property disputes, with MHN's claim that Maria promised to assign 30 per cent of Point Piper One Pty Ltd to MHN in exchange for funding her fight to reclaim the property. Maria disputes this claim, saying she agreed to assign only 45 per cent of her share of the property to MHN in exchange for funding her fight to reclaim the property.

The outcome of the case remains uncertain, with MHN still seeking almost half of the property's value. The case has highlighted the complex marital arrangements behind John's property empire, with multiple legal proceedings making their way through various courts. The property could end up costing its owner more than its $95 million purchase price, with seven mortgages on title to a slew of private creditors and a potential land tax bill of almost $26 million owed to Revenue NSW





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John Changjin Li Maria Meihong Yang Edgewater Point Piper One Pty Ltd MHN Asset Management Litigation Funding

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