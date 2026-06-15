NSWALC Suspends Participation in Government Forums Over Crown Land Bill Concerns

The New South Wales Aboriginal Land Council (NSWALC) has temporarily halted its involvement in key government forums, warning that a proposed law could have 'devastating impacts' on Aboriginal communities. The peak body's decision comes in response to the Crown Land Management Amendment Bill 2026, which they argue could undermine decades of hard-won land rights. Both the Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and Treaty, David Harris, and the Minister for Lands and Property, Steve Kamper, have been invited to discuss proposed amendments to the Bill.

The New South Wales Aboriginal Land Council ( NSWALC ) has temporarily halted its involvement in key government forums, expressing grave concerns over a proposed law that could significantly impact Aboriginal communities.

NSWALC's decision, made at an extraordinary Council Meeting on June 11, comes in response to the Crown Land Management Amendment Bill 2026, which they argue could undermine decades of hard-won land rights. The peak body for Aboriginal land rights in NSW has warned that if passed in its current form, the legislation could have 'devastating impacts' on Aboriginal people in NSW.

NSWALC has suspended its participation in Closing the Gap governance forums and NSW government advisory committees, but remains a member of the NSW Coalition of Aboriginal Peak Organisations (CAPO), continuing to advocate for structural reform, Aboriginal rights, and self-determination. Both the Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and Treaty, David Harris, and the Minister for Lands and Property, Steve Kamper, have been invited to attend a meeting scheduled for the end of June to discuss proposed amendments to the Bill.

The government has paused the Bill after pushback from Aboriginal communities and has met directly with interested Local Aboriginal Land Councils (LALCs) and their representatives. The government has committed to working in partnership with Aboriginal Peoples to improve outcomes and realise their aspirations, including activating unused land for LALCs while ensuring the operation of vital community assets





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Indigenous Affairs NSWALC Crown Land Management Amendment Bill 2026 Aboriginal Land Rights Closing The Gap Indigenous Communities David Harris Steve Kamper

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