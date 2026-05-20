NT CHIEF HEALTH OFFICER ON DAPHTHYRIA OUTBREAK IN AUSTRALIA

Paul Burgess, NT Chief Health Officer, discusses the diphtheria outbreak in Australia, its escalation in the Northern Territory, and the need for swift action by state, territory, and federal governments to address the housing overcrowding in remote Indigenous communities contributing to the disease's spread.

DR PAUL BURGESS, NT CHIEF HEALTH OFFICER: As of May 20 today, the Northern Territory has recorded 155 cases, including 44 cases of respiratory diphtheria and 111 cases of cutaneous diphtheria.

The outbreak began last year due to an imported case of diphtheria in Queensland, which later spread to the Northern Territory, West Australia, and South Australia. The most recent uptick in case numbers can be attributed to better case detection, increased awareness in the community, and the proactive response by the public health authorities. The state, territory, and federal governments have responded proportionately to the increasing case numbers.

Housing overcrowding, particularly in remote Indigenous communities, plays a significant role in the transmission of the disease.swifturl.com/no-cache/https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-05-19/diphtheria-outbreak-northern-territory/10006378





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Diphtheria Outbreak Northern Territory Australia Vaccination Antibiotic Treatment Indigenous Communities Housing Overcrowding Imported Case Qld

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