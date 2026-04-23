NT Chief Minister Condemns Proposed Gas Export Tax, Citing Risk to Beetaloo Basin Development

Northern Territory Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro has vehemently opposed calls for a new tax on gas exports, warning it could jeopardize the development of the Beetaloo Basin and undermine confidence in Australia as an investment destination. The debate centers on balancing revenue generation with domestic energy security and affordability.

Northern Territory Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro has strongly criticized proposals for a new tax on gas exports, warning it would undermine investor confidence and potentially halt development in the crucial Beetaloo Basin .

She argues that such a tax is ill-timed given the current energy crisis and Australia’s reliance on gas exports for international negotiations. Finocchiaro contends the push for the tax is driven by activists who oppose gas extraction, and that prioritizing domestic energy security and affordability should be the focus. The Beetaloo Basin, an area comparable in size to Belgium, is poised to begin gas production later this year with companies like Beetaloo Energy and Tamboran Resources leading the charge.

The debate over the tax comes as economist Richard Denniss from The Australia Institute suggested it could generate $17 billion annually. However, Finocchiaro emphasizes the importance of maintaining Australia’s reputation as a stable investment destination, particularly for energy projects. She highlights the potential benefits of the Beetaloo Basin for everyday Australians, providing affordable energy and creating jobs.

Concerns have also been raised by Western Australia Premier Roger Cook, who cautioned the Prime Minister against implementing the tax, citing potential damage to major projects like Woodside’s $30 billion Browse project. Resources Minister Madeleine King acknowledged industry concerns but defended the existing Petroleum Resource Rent Tax (PRRT), stating it is designed for long-term projects and will yield revenue as profits increase.

The gas industry itself points to significant tax contributions, totaling nearly $22 billion last year, primarily through company tax. While the PRRT doesn’t apply to the Beetaloo Basin’s onshore development, companies will pay a 10% royalty to the Northern Territory Government. The question of whether a new gas export tax would be levied *in addition* to these royalties remains unclear.

The government is also developing a national domestic gas reservation policy aimed at ensuring more gas remains within Australia, encompassing all states and territories. This policy seeks to balance the needs of Territorians and eastern states, ensuring a secure and affordable energy supply for the nation. The discussion highlights a fundamental tension between maximizing revenue from gas exports and prioritizing domestic energy security and economic stability





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