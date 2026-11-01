NT Fisherman Escapes Crocodile Attack on Mary River Boat

An NT fisherman narrowly escaped a crocodile attack on the Mary River. The incident highlights rising crocodile activity as breeding season approaches in the Northern Territory.

An NT fisherman has survived a dangerous encounter with a saltwater crocodile that attacked his boat on the Mary River. The incident serves as a stark reminder for recreational anglers about the sudden and silent nature of these apex predators in Australian waterways.

Narrow Escape On Mary River

The fisherman, who wished to remain anonymous, was fishing alone in the river this month when the attack occurred. He had been floating along the waterway without any other companions nearby. Suddenly, a large crocodile climbed aboard his vessel from the side. The reptile perched itself on the gunwale with its claws digging into the boat structure. This action caused visible damage to the vessel during the brief confrontation.

Also read Superannuation watchdog warns widespread complaints signal industry 'failures'

The man was forced to defend himself using the only object within reach. He struck the crocodile on the head with his fishing rod. The blows were effective and forced the predator to retreat into the water. Although the experience left him shaken, he emerged from the incident physically unharmed. He emphasized that the snake-like movement of the crocodile caught him off guard completely.

Association Issues Safety Warning

The Amateur Fishermen's Association NT has highlighted the incident as a critical warning for all Territory fishers. Officials noted how quickly and quietly these animals can appear near boats. Mr Ciaravolo from the association described the terrifying moment the fisherman turned around. He was bending down to access an esky when he came face-to-face with the huge reptile.

Advertisement

The association stressed that even experienced anglers who practice strict crocodile awareness are not immune to surprise attacks. The fisherman stated that he did not see the predator until it was already on the boat. He expressed relief that he had a rod in his hand to deter the animal. He noted that without it, the outcome could have been far worse for his safety.

Breeding Season Increases Risk

Crocodile researcher Professor Grahame Webb confirmed that the timing of the attack is consistent with seasonal behavior patterns. He explained that crocodiles are becoming more territorial and active as the weather heats up. This period marks the approach of the breeding season for the species in the Top End region.

Professor Webb noted that some animals are being displaced by others during this time. This displacement causes increased movement and territorial disputes among the reptiles. The higher activity levels also mean the crocodiles are burning more energy and require more food. Consequently, they are more likely to approach boats and potential prey sources.

Continued Management Efforts

A Parks and Wildlife NT spokesperson confirmed that rangers visited the specific location of the attack. They are currently conducting management efforts to address the situation. The primary goal of these efforts is to ensure the public remains safe from the individual crocodile. Officials stated that management will continue until the specific animal is removed from the area.

Advertisement

This incident follows another recent attack in the region that occurred this month. A crocodile on a Darwin beach attacked and killed a local resident's dog. These events collectively highlight the need for heightened vigilance among residents and visitors in the Northern Territory. Experts are urging everyone to remain extra wary during this peak activity period for crocodiles.