NT Government Announces Investigation and Reform Legislation in Response to Kumanjayi Little Baby\'s Death

The NT Government has announced an independent investigation into Kumanjayi Little Baby\'s death alongside new legislation to reform the territory's Child Protection Act. The investigation will be co-led by former NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb APM and long-time NT public servant Greg Shanahan, and will focus on the conduct of the Department of Children and Families in relation to Kumanjayi's case. Proposed changes to the Act include longer short-term protection orders, stricter measures for children assessed at risk of removal, and guaranteed independent legal representation for children.

NEWS TEXT WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this story contains images of people who have died An independent investigation has been announced alongside new legislation in response to the death of five-year-old girl Kumanjayi Little Baby.

The body of Kumanjayi Little Baby, a name used in line with cultural tradition after her death, was found five days after she was reported missing from a home at Old Timers town camp on the outskirts of Alice Springs on April 25. The death sent shockwaves across Australia and has sparked action from the NT Government which on Wednesday revealed amendments to its Care and Protection of Children Act and an investigation into the lead up to her disappearance.

Former NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb APM will co-lead the investigation alongside long-time NT public servant Greg Shanahan.

"Together they will provide a really cohesive team, with solid background to ensure that we can get to the heart of what has gone on in this particular situation," Child Protection Minister Robyn Cahill said. The investigation will centre around the conduct of the Department of Children and Families in relation to Kumanjayi Little Baby"s case. Three child protection workers were stood down after it was revealed multiple welfare reports were raised about the girl.

Cahill also announced a sweeping reform to the territory\'s Care and Protection of Children Act aimed at "placing the best interests of every child first regardless of background". Among the proposed changes introduced to NT Parliament on Wednesday include: Short-term protection orders lengthened to a maximum of two years, more strict measures for children "assessed at risk of being removed" and children being guaranteed independent legal representation.

"The ongoing cycle of harm, risk and uncertainty needs to be addressed and the only way to achieve that is to put the basic human rights of a child\'s safety before anything else," Cahill said. "Under these amendments there will be more consistent support and better outcomes for both children and their families.

"Every child matters regardless of where they come from, their race or religion, I am not prepared to turn a blind eye and abandon another generation of families and children.





7NewsSydney / 🏆 16. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kumanjayi Little Baby Death NT Government Investigation Reform Legislation Department Of Children And Families Child Protection Act Short-Term Protection Orders Strict Measures Independent Legal Representation Protect Children End Cycle Of Harm

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senator Jacinta Price calls for child protection overhaul in Senate after niece's alleged murderJacinta Nampijinpa Price delivered an emotional address after the heartbreaking alleged murder of her five-year-old niece, Kumanjayi Little Baby.

Read more »

Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price's impassioned speech on Aboriginal children's plight in Northern TerritorySenator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price delivers an impassioned speech in parliament, imploring Australians to wake up to the plight of Aboriginal children in the Northern Territory. She mentions the alleged murder and abduction of her niece Kumanjayi Little Baby and raises concerns about the failures within child protection.

Read more »

Mother of Kumanjayi Little Baby asks politicians not to leverage child’s death: ‘My heart is broken into a million pieces’Labor introduced condolence motions in parliament on Tuesday to honour the five-year-old who was allegedly murdered in Alice Springs last month

Read more »

Karen Webb to lead NT child protection inquiry after tragic death of five-year-oldFormer NSW police commissioner Karen Webb is set to lead the Northern Territory’s child protection inquiry after the tragic death of five-year-old Kumunjayi Little Baby. The Independent Investigation into the Conduct of the Department of Children and Families will undertake an examination into the department’s management of the case surrounding Kumunjayi Little Baby.

Read more »