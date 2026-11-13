NT Government Defends Multicultural Centre Project Amidst Arrernte Cultural Dispute

The Northern Territory government insists the Anzac Hill multicultural centre requires no new consultation, citing prior sacred site approvals. However, Arrernte elders claim they were excluded from the process, sparking a conflict over cultural heritage protection.

Construction crews have begun earthmoving activities at the former Alice Springs High School site, initiating the development of a new $8.8 million multicultural centre. This physical commencement of work in Alice Springs has triggered immediate and sharp criticism from local Indigenous custodians, who assert they were not consulted before the machinery arrived on site. The Northern Territory government has firmly rejected these concerns, maintaining that the project adheres to all necessary legal and cultural protocols regarding sacred sites.

Sacred Site Approval and Government Stance

Northern Territory Chief Minister Lia Finnochiaro stated that the development is fully covered under a prior Approved Action Approval certificate issued in 2018. Finnochiaro described the use of this existing certificate as perfectly acceptable, arguing that there is no legal requirement for additional consultation with traditional custodians for this specific build. She emphasized that the location sits on demolished government land rather than a greenfield site, noting that the previous high school structure has already been removed from the Anzac Hill precinct.

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The Chief Minister characterized the multicultural hall as a vital community asset and a significant construction investment for the territory. She asserted that the project does not impinge upon any sacred sites within the area and declared that the government will not allow opposition to halt the progress of the development. Finnochiaro framed the decision as a straightforward administrative continuation, believing that recycling the previous approval certificate is a humane and efficient way to deliver the facility.

Arrernte Concerns and Sacred Protections

Senior Arrernte elder Doris Stuart Kngwarreye expressed deep distress over the project, revealing that her first awareness of the construction came only when bulldozers began operating last week. She questioned the legitimacy of the permissions granted to proceed, arguing that the rapid clearance of land fails to respect the duties of Mparntwe custodians to protect their country. Stuart highlighted that the Arrernte people have historically felt marginalized by such developments, pointing to the original construction of the high school in 1953 between Anzac Hill and the Todd River as an earlier instance of cultural disregard.

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Local resident Jodie Clarkson corroborated these concerns after visiting the site to witness the early stages of development. Clarkson spoke directly with the construction foreman, who presented a certificate from the Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority. However, she noted that this specific document is dated 2018 and relates to a different area designated as ATSIAGA, rather than the multicultural centre itself. She argued that the certificate does not account for the specific requirements of the current project and has not been updated to reflect the actual build plans.

Clarkson further explained that the valid certification process requires the protection of specific natural features, including rocky outcrops, corkwood trees, and local vegetation. She contended that bypassing proper consultation to accelerate demolition and construction is inhumane and strips Indigenous people of their ability to fulfill their cultural responsibilities. The controversy centers on the belief that the current work area overlaps with or threatens the integrity of a women's sacred site in the vicinity.

Community Impact and Future Uncertainty

The Multicultural Community Services Central Australia organization, which is scheduled to utilize the new centre, has publicly acknowledged the cultural sensitivities of the location. A spokesperson for the group stated they were concerned to learn that the chosen site is in the same area as a women's sacred site. The organization has committed to engaging directly with traditional custodians to clarify any misunderstandings regarding their role and to listen to Indigenous perspectives.

MCSCA indicated that they are in active discussions with custodians to determine how best to work together and promote harmony within the community. Despite the government's insistence on moving forward without delay, the lack of direct engagement with the Arrernte people remains a significant point of contention. The elder continues to plead for respect for the land, emphasizing that honoring cultural protocols does not incur financial costs but is essential for reconciliation.