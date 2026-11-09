NT Labor Pledges New Royal Darwin Hospital for 2028 Election

NT Labor commits to a new Royal Darwin Hospital by 2028, targeting Berrimah site. Shadow Health Minister Chansey Paech outlines planning efforts amid cost and funding concerns.

NT Labor has formally committed to constructing a new Royal Darwin Hospital if the party secures victory in the next Northern Territory election scheduled for 2028. Shadow Health Minister Chansey Paech announced that the opposition is actively engaging with medical professionals, architects, and local residents to define the requirements for the facility. This proactive approach aims to ensure that construction can commence immediately upon winning government, rather than delaying the project during the initial months of administration. The party asserts this preparation is essential to addressing the current health infrastructure challenges facing the territory.

Planning Details and Site Selection Strategy

Chansey Paech revealed that NT Labor is currently evaluating two potential locations for the new tertiary hospital. The first option is the existing site in Tiwi, while the second is Defence land in Berrimah earmarked for divestment. Paech stated that the Berrimah barracks location presents the greatest opportunity due to its strategic proximity to the airport for aerial retrieval services. He emphasized that this site is situated between Palmerston and Darwin, offering improved access for a significant portion of the Northern Territory population.

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The proposed design for the new hospital is expected to diverge significantly from the current structure. Paech noted that feedback from the community suggests a multi-storey tower is not the ideal solution. Instead, the new facility should accommodate the tropical climate of Darwin. The current Royal Darwin Hospital was modeled after plans for Canberra's Woden Hospital in 1980, which influenced its multi-storey layout. The opposition argues that a modern design must prioritize environmental adaptation and patient experience.

Medical Community and Political Responses

The Australian Medical Association Northern Territory, led by Vice President Dayna Duncan, has welcomed the commitment. Duncan described the existing Royal Darwin Hospital as aging to a point where it can no longer be patched up. She indicated that the Berrimah site offers clear benefits, although the final location remains subject to negotiation. The AMA NT views the promise as a necessary step to resolve the perpetual state of crisis and rolling code yellows that have plagued the current facility.

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Commonwealth Liberals Health Minister Steve Edgington criticized the opposition's track record on spending during their previous time in government. He questioned why the promise was not made during the last term of NT Labor administration. Edgington stated that the CLP is neither ruling in nor ruling out a new hospital. His government claims to be conducting proper planning for future health infrastructure needs across the territory. He emphasized that responsible planning requires looking at clinical needs comprehensively before making financial commitments.

Funding Challenges and Economic Implications

While no exact cost has been cited by NT Labor, health officials have previously estimated that a new Royal Darwin Hospital would likely exceed $1 billion. Independent economist Saul Eslake warned that this project would be incredibly expensive for the territory government. He highlighted that the Northern Territory is currently managing a net debt of over $10 billion. Eslake argued that taking on such a significant financial burden would be a major challenge for a government already facing tight fiscal constraints.

The Commonwealth government has not publicly committed to funding the new facility. An Albanese government spokesperson placed the onus on the NT government as the entity responsible for planning and delivering capital projects. The spokesperson noted that any federal funding decision would need to be considered within the context of current funding arrangements between the states and territories. Chansey Paech acknowledged these challenges, stating that the opposition is open to discussing future healthcare needs with federal colleagues. He confirmed that the territory will continue to engage with Canberra regarding this critical infrastructure need.