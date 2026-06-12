NT Parliament Faces Scrutiny on Crime, Corrections, and Public Services

The Northern Territory (NT) parliament's first week of senate estimates saw ministers and the chief minister answer questions about the government's efforts to combat crime, reduce recidivism, and improve public services. Key topics included the effectiveness of prison rehabilitation programs, frequent lockdowns in youth justice facilities, police training on cognitive disabilities, the new integrity commissioner's policies, the limited uptake of a housing grants scheme, and the scrapped Art Gallery of the Northern Territory project.

The Northern Territory (NT) parliament recently concluded its first week of senate estimates , with appearances from key ministers and the chief minister. The session focused on the government's ongoing efforts to combat crime, reduce recidivism, and improve public services, while also facing questions about its policies and spending.

The NT, which has the highest rates of repeat offending in Australia, has seen a significant increase in its prisoner population over the past two years. During the estimates, NT Corrections Commissioner Matthew Varley admitted that current rehabilitation programs in prisons had not been proven to reduce recidivism rates. He acknowledged that while some programs had shown success interstate, they were not effective in the NT.

Corrections Minister Gerard Maley and Deputy Youth Justice Commissioner Sasha Dennis faced questions about frequent lockdowns in youth justice facilities, attributing them to staffing constraints and operational impacts. NT Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker revealed that the force did not have dedicated training on interacting with people with cognitive disabilities, a policy they are reviewing pending a coronial investigation.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Office of the Integrity and Ethics Commissioner, Reece Kershaw, has taken over from four previous integrity bodies, including the territory's anti-corruption watchdog. However, he has not yet established specific policies for handling potential conflicts of interest during investigations into NT Police. In other developments, Housing Minister Bill Yan disclosed that the HomeGrown Territory grants scheme, introduced to boost new home builds, had seen limited uptake in regional areas.

The scheme offers up to $50,000 for first home buyers, but most homes have been built in Darwin and Palmerston. Minister Yan attributed this to difficulties finding builders in regional areas. He also announced that power, water, and sewage costs in the NT are expected to increase by 5.3% as of July 1. The government's plans for the Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (ATSIAGA) also faced scrutiny.

Initially planned as a world-class gallery in Alice Springs, the project was scaled back due to budget overruns and a lack of federal funding. The government had already spent $23 million on the project before deciding to scrap it. The NT government continues to implement its platforms of being tough on crime and rebuilding the economy, but faces challenges in ensuring the effectiveness of its policies and managing public expectations





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Northern Territory Parliament Senate Estimates Crime Recidivism Rehabilitation Programs Youth Justice Facilities Police Training Integrity Commissioner Housing Grants Scheme Art Gallery Of The Northern Territory

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