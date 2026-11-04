NT Police Admit Mistaken Identity in Luke Gosling Bail Breach Allegations

Northern Territory Police acknowledge photos of Luke Gosling may show a doppelganger. This admission supports the MP's defense against assault charges against David Connolly.

Police in the Northern Territory have formally acknowledged that images allegedly showing Labor MP Luke Gosling violating bail conditions may depict a look-alike rather than the federal member for Solomon. This admission comes as Gosling contests two serious charges of assaulting the NT Administrator, David Connolly, at a Thai festival in Darwin during July.

Police Admit Potential Mistaken Identity

NT Police confirmed that a formal caution issued to Gosling in September for a potential bail breach might have been based on incorrect identification of the individual in the photographs. The caution was initially issued after the administrator and his wife reported seeing the MP within the restricted 15-meter zone. However, investigators now state that the person captured on camera could simply be a doppelganger, a development that his legal team argues significantly strengthens their defense strategy.

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The September Incident at Cullen Bay

The controversy stems from events on September 1, when Sue Brosnan emailed photos to Major Crime Squad Detective Sergeant Sarah Hutchinson claiming they showed Gosling at the Boatshed cafe in Cullen Bay. The administrator and Ms. Brosnan alleged they first saw the MP on the outdoor deck around 8:20 am. They further claimed he entered and exited the building, passing within the prohibited distance on two separate occasions.

Defence Provides Alibi and Evidence

Gosling's defense barrister, Marty Aust SC, firmly rejected the allegations, stating his client was not at the venue. Aust informed police that Gosling was engaged in school drop-off at 8:20 am on that morning. His legal team has since sought summonses for CCTV footage from his children's school and a Darwin hotel to provide concrete proof of his whereabouts, aiming to disprove the sighting entirely.

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Serious Assault Charges Remain Unresolved

Despite the confusion over the bail breach, the primary case proceeds with Gosling facing two counts of assaulting NT Administrator David Connolly. These charges relate to an incident at the NT Thailand Grand Festival in July. Gosling continues to deny any wrongdoing, maintaining that no assault occurred during the festival event in Darwin.

Bail Conditions and Next Court Steps

Gosling remains subject to strict bail conditions that prohibit him from approaching David Connolly within 15 meters while the legal process unfolds. He is scheduled to return to court this month for a hearing regarding the assault charges. The police acknowledgment of the identification error in the September incident may materially assist the defense in challenging the reliability of the witnesses in the main trial.