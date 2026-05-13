NT Police Charge Man Over Alleged $1.33M Fraud, 32 Explosive Devices Discovered

NT Police have charged a 52-year-old man in connection with an alleged $1.33 million fraud after raids on two properties outside Darwin also allegedly uncovered 32 explosive devices suspected of having military origin.

Police seized 32 explosive ordnance items suspected of having military origin in raids on properties south of Darwin last month. Detectives from Northern Territory Police fraud squad have charged a Livingstone man with a string of offences following raids on two properties south of Darwin last month, alleging the 52-year-old stole plant equipment and building materials worth more than $1.3 million, which he used to improve his two properties.

The NT Police spokesperson said 32 explosive ordnance items were discovered in the raid, which were suspected of having military origin





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Police Northern Territory Charges $1.33 Million Fraud Allegations Of Large-Scale Theft Defence Force's Northern Territory Joint Explo Australia Federal Police 'Cheyenne' Alleged Allegedly Uncovered Allegations Of Deception Offences Plant Equipment Building Materials Secured Storage Seized Explosive Ordnance Secured Storage Alleged Military Grade Munitions Alleged Theft And Retention

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