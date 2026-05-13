NT Police Fraud Charges ADF Military Explosives Seized in Raids

Police seized 32 explosive ordnance items suspected of having military origin, including munitions, hand grenades, rocket components and warheads in raids on properties south of Darwin last month. Detectives from Northern Territory Police fraud squad have charged a Livingstone man with a string of offences following raids on two properties south of Darwin last month. An NT Police spokesperson said investigators alleged the 52-year-old stole plant equipment and building materials worth more than $1.3 million, which he used to improve his two properties, and that 32 explosive ordnance items were discovered in the raid.

Police seized 32 explosive ordnance items suspected of having military origin , including munitions, hand grenades, rocket components and warheads in raids on properties south of Darwin last month.

Detectives from Northern Territory Police fraud squad have charged a Livingstone man with a string of offences following raids on two properties south of Darwin last month. An NT Police spokesperson said investigators alleged the 52-year-old stole plant equipment and building materials worth more than $1.3 million, which he used to improve his two properties, and that 32 explosive ordnance items were discovered in the raid.

In a statement released this afternoon, an NT Police spokesperson said the man's arrest followed "an extensive investigation into allegations of large-scale theft and deception offences" by the Major Fraud Squad. The spokesperson said detectives established Operation Cheyenne in December last year to investigate allegations the man stole plant, equipment and building materials over a period of almost five years, which he used "to improve his properties".

They said officers raided two separate properties on Old Bynoe Road in Livingstone, 40 kilometres south of Darwin, on April 1 where they uncovered another $123,000 worth of allegedly stolen property.

"Police also identified 32 explosive ordnance items suspected of having military origin, unsafe for public possession, including Second World War munitions, hand grenades, rocket components and warheads", "These items were subsequently released to the Australian Defence Force's Northern Territory Joint Explosive Ordnance Support team for secure storage and referral through to the Australian Federal Police (AFP). NT Police charged the man with seven counts of fraud and one count of theft and the AFP charged him with dishonestly taking and retaining "military grade munitions and ordnances" belonging to the Commonwealth.

An Australian Defence Force spokesperson confirmed to the ABC the man had previously been a member of the ADF.

"Defence is aware that a former ADF member has been charged with Commonwealth offences following the execution of search warrants by the Northern Territory Police Force under Operation Cheyenne", "The man first faced the Darwin Local Court on April 2 and was bailed until his next appearance on June 20





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