NT Police Officer Karol Jarentowski Acquitted of Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice

Karol Jarentowski, a Northern Territory Police officer, faced trial in the NT Supreme Court on a single count of attempting to pervert the course of justice, but he was acquitted by the jury after successfully arguing that his text messages to his former partner were lawful persuasion.

Karol Jarentowski was acquitted by a Supreme Court jury on a count of attempting to pervert the course of justice after a trial in which he was accused of pressuring his former police officer partner to drop an aggravated assault charge against him.

Prosecutors alleged that he induced and coerced her, threatening access to child support and manipulating the court process, while the defense claimed the messages were merely lawful persuasion. The jury reached a unanimous not guilty verdict after just three hours, considering evidence of text messages and phone calls where Karol attempted to 'frustrate' criminal proceedings against him and offered concessions in a custody dispute





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Attempting To Pervert The Course Of Justice North Australia Police Officer Domestic Violence Court Process Jury Text Messages Barrister Crown Prosecution Defendant Acquitted By The Jury

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