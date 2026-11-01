Experts Warn of Malnutrition and Muscle Loss Risks From GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs in Australia

Nutrition experts warn that some Australians using Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs could face malnutrition and muscle loss, with research revealing a critical gap in tracking these complications.

Millions of Australians expected to use Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications could face malnutrition and muscle loss, but the extent of these complications is not being tracked, nutrition experts warn.

New research from the University of Newcastle has identified a critical gap in evidence focused on the health hazards of rapid weight loss and GLP-1s, which are glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists. Extreme cases of malnutrition carry the risk of brain damage, heart problems and death. Nutrition and dietetics expert Laureate Professor Clare Collins said GLP-1s including Trulicity, Wegovy and Mounjaro have powerful positive health effects. These include significant weight loss, improved blood glucose control and other metabolic health benefits.

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Urgent need to address malnutrition risk

But Collins stressed an urgent need to address the lack of research into malnutrition risk. Her systematic review of studies assessing the diets of about 50,000 adults on GLP-1s identified this risk. Emily is among the surging cohort using a GLP-1. She first realised something was wrong when she struggled to pick up her three-year-old daughter.

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I weighed her, and she had not moved at all on the scales, Emily said. The Bendigo mother, who requested her surname be withheld for privacy, lost a significant amount of weight in a month after being prescribed a GLP-1 via a telehealth appointment. She experienced nausea and vomiting, which turned her off foods she previously enjoyed. I was feeling really weak and shaky.

I was not eating enough to keep myself going, Emily said. She added more protein to her diet and started strength training, which she said has definitely made a difference. Collins said when people significantly cut down their food intake, they risk not getting enough protein to feed and protect their muscles.

You are also not going to get enough of these vitamins and minerals that have specific roles in things like healing wounds, keeping your hair and nails growing, producing energy throughout your body, or helping neurons in your brain fire up, she said. She said common side effects of the peptides, including fatigue, nausea, diarrhoea and constipation, overlap with symptoms of nutrient deficiencies. These can be easily missed.

Thiamine deficiency risks and symptoms

Symptoms of a thiamine (B1) deficiency include loss of appetite, nausea, fatigue and tingling in the arms and legs. If left untreated, B1 deficiency can develop into Wernicke encephalopathy, a rare neurological disorder that can lead to irreversible brain damage. Some cases have been identified with similar symptoms, and low appetite, nausea, fatigue and weakness can also develop in people who do not eat enough. Severe cases can lead to cardiac arrest.

Dietitian and University of Sydney Clinical Associate Professor Janet Franklin said when the volume of food a person ate was small, meeting nutritional requirements became much harder. Franklin said there was limited scientific evidence linking GLP-1s with malnutrition. But are we not seeing it because people are still eating enough, or because we are not testing for it? she asked. I think it is a theoretical risk, but one that you need to be conscious of.

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Diet and exercise guidance for adults taking GLP-1s includes eating a variety of protein foods like fish, poultry, yoghurt and beans. Use formulated meal replacement products when GLP-1s severely reduce appetite. Eat nutrient-rich snacks such as nuts, seeds, fruits and yoghurt between meals. Increase fibre, including psyllium, and stay hydrated to prevent constipation.

For nausea and heartburn, eat small frequent meals, avoid fried or spicy foods, sip ginger drinks, or try ginger tablets. Include strength training to preserve muscle and bone density. A GP or dietitian may recommend nutrient or mineral supplements, exercises to prevent muscle loss, and increased intake of water, protein, fibre and micronutrients through smaller, more frequent meals.

RACGP calls for better prescribing support

Dr Karen Spielman, chair of the RACGP Specific Interests Psychological Medicine group, said primary health providers needed more support to prevent inappropriate and dangerous prescribing as GLP-1s become more widespread. Rapid weight loss at any body-size or shape can be really scary and can precipitate medical conditions, she said. You have got to assess and monitor carefully. This is a really important opportunity for us not to cause harm.

Spielman said developing clinical guidelines could increase awareness of disordered eating and nutrition risks. She advocated for higher rebates for longer consultations. Commercial food chains have begun adapting their products for the Ozempic wave, offering smaller portions and healthier options. Guzman y Gomez expanded its mini range earlier this year.

Meal kit service Marley Spoon GLP-1 Support range features smaller serving sizes with higher levels of protein and fibre. It has recorded 110 per cent month-on-month growth since it launched in May, according to the brand dietitian Elizabeth Lou.