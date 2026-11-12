Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admits affair with alleged Chinese spy, board weighs ousting him

Jensen Huang admitted to an affair with an executive accused of spying for China, apologizing to his wife Lori Huang and their two children. The scandal deepened with a second affair allegation and reports the Nvidia board may oust him.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has admitted to an affair with an executive identified by the US government as a Chinese spy, according to a message he shared with Nvidia employees.

In that admission, Huang apologised to his wife of 41 years, Lori Huang, as well as his two children, Spencer and Madison, who both work at Nvidia. The crisis deepened on Thursday amid allegations of a second affair and reports the company board is considering ousting its chief executive and founder. Huang's admission has fuelled speculation about the fate of his 41-year marriage with Lori Huang, 64, and thrust her into the limelight.

Also read Alice Huang and Nvidia Chips: Megaspeed, Jensen Huang Ties and Espionage Claims

China has rejected the espionage claims, and Alice Huang, the Chinese executive accused of spying for Beijing, has not responded to requests for comment. Nvidia declined to comment, and Lori Huang did not respond to a request for comment. The affair has implications for US national security and the economy. Nvidia's role as the artificial intelligence industry's main supplier of chips makes Huang a crucial linchpin for an industry that has come to dominate the stock market.

It also has ramifications for his personal life. Lori Huang is president of the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation, which had $US9 billion ($13.1 billion) in assets as of 2024, including $US6 billion in fresh funding that year. Of Jensen Huang's 922 million Nvidia shares, more than half belong to a trust where he and Lori Huang are co-trustees, according to financial filings.

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She is also the sole controller of a trust that owns about $US5 billion worth of Nvidia shares. The foundation has donated to the San Francisco Opera and acquired computing power to donate to universities and nonprofits. The Huangs have sidestepped political donations. When Jensen Huang's Nvidia shares made him wealthy, the family set up an endowment that ballooned alongside their net worth.

Lori Huang joins group of tech titan spouses grappling with public infidelity

Lori Huang joins a small group of tech titan spouses who have had to grapple with public infidelity. The list includes MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Melinda French Gates, ex-wife of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The billionaire ex-wife of a tech mogul has become such a fixture in American pop culture that it has inspired characters in various media.

Lori Huang's public profile stands out among current and former spouses of powerful business leaders because of how private she has been. She has not promoted her philanthropic work in interviews or on the conference circuit. George Rush, who formerly co-authored Rush & Molloy, a long-running gossip column, said: Lori is unusually modest by the standards of billionaire couples. That added further intrigue to the political and economic consequences of the affair, Rush noted.

Bezos and Gates didn't have this dynamic, where the relationship could move markets and have this global fallout, he said. It is one of a kind. Similar to other tech billionaire spouses like Scott, Lori Huang was crucial to the start of her husband's company. She met Jensen Huang as one of a handful of women studying engineering at Oregon State University in the early 1980s.

Jensen Huang credits Lori Huang as crucial partner in Nvidia foundation

Jensen Huang was her lab partner in an electrical engineering fundamentals class, and he persuaded her to join him for a weekly study date. He later called meeting her the most important, single event of OSU, and of my life. After the pair graduated and married, they moved to Silicon Valley to work as microchip designers. Both were known as gifted engineers.

Lori Huang worked at Silicon Graphics, a hardware and software maker, where her salary was higher than Jensen Huang's at LSI Logic, a semiconductor company, he said in a 2023 profile in The Thinking Machine, a biography of Jensen Huang. Just before he co-founded Nvidia in 1993, Lori Huang gave up her career to raise their children, Spencer and Madison.

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While Jensen Huang missed their karate tournaments to build his company, Lori Huang never complained, he recalled in May on the podcast How I Built This with Guy Raz. That's the gift that she gave me, he said. Jensen Huang has frequently shared a warm reverence for his wife in interviews.

It's good to have someone in your life who unconditionally believes in you, who believes you're doing your best, he said in an interview with a publication run by Oregon State University in 2014. You need people like that, and Lori's always been that person for me - ever since I was 18, she was there believing in me and knowing I could do it. Even when I had self-doubts, she didn't.

Lori Huang was a frequent presence at her husband's public events, including state dinners, conference appearances and celebrations of the couple's donations to Stanford University and Oregon State University. She generally stayed in the background while he gave speeches and hobnobbed with industry executives and reporters. She's been to every conference, every speech, you know, and every moment of Nvidia, she was there, he said in an interview this year.

Lori Huang remained in background during Jensen Huang public recognition events

In November 2021, Jensen Huang attended the annual dinner held by the Semiconductor Industry Association in San Jose, California. That night, the trade group gave Huang, the chief executive of Nvidia, its highest honour, named for Intel co-founder Robert Noyce. Huang arrived early with his wife, Lori Huang, and quickly headed to the bar at the pre-dinner reception, saying the event was the first time he had been out of his house since the COVID-19 lockdown began in March 2020.

He introduced his wife to reporters who clustered nearby, but they mainly talked to him. Jensen Huang and his wife, Lori Huang, attended a state dinner for China's President Xi Jinping at the White House in September. By the time Huang received the award, two hours had passed. The Nvidia leader walked onstage with a bottle of red wine and two glasses, sharing them with a moderator and taking the conversation into unexpected topics.

Throughout, Lori Huang remained in the background. For more than 40 years, Lori Huang has been by Jensen Huang's side as he built his fledgling chip start-up into one of the most valuable companies in the world, known for his signature leather jackets.