Nvidia Board Probes Whether CEO Jensen Huang Targeted by Foreign Intelligence

Nvidia's board is investigating whether CEO Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort, amid scrutiny of his ties to China and President Trump. Huang has admitted an affair with a Chinese businesswoman US officials believe passed information to Beijing.

Nvidia's board is investigating whether CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, the company said. The probe comes amid renewed scrutiny of Huang's close relationship with US President Donald Trump and his ties to China.

Huang Admits Affair With Chinese Businesswoman

Huang, one of Silicon Valley's biggest celebrities during the AI boom, has admitted to an affair with a Chinese businesswoman. US intelligence officials believe the woman passed information to the Chinese government, according to a New York Times report. Huang's confession plunges Nvidia into a crisis that threatens to reverberate through the broader industry.

Also read Nvidia board probes CEO Jensen Huang over alleged spy relationship

After advocating for years to sell more of Nvidia's AI processors to China, the world's largest market for chips, his links to the country will come under greater scrutiny than ever before. Nvidia shares hit a seven-month low. This tech competition is really happening at the level of private companies, which are headed by CEOs, former US intelligence analyst Elly Rostoum told Bloomberg TV. This seems quite frankly quite careless.

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Close Ties Between Huang and Trump

Huang is one of Trump's closest allies in Silicon Valley, and the relationship between the two dates to at least 2025. Over the past two years, he has repeatedly voiced support for the administration's agenda and become a regular presence in Washington as Nvidia sought to sell advanced chips to the Chinese market. Advanced chips are the backbone of the US AI boom.

Government officials have previously tried to restrict China's access to them through export controls to stifle its AI capabilities. Huang has a direct line to the president. A Reuters reporter saw Huang's full name pop up on Trump's phone in December 2025. Huang flew with Trump to China on Air Force One in May, the first visit by a US president to China in nearly a decade.

Huang attended a high-profile state dinner in September for Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House. The company committed $US25 million ($36.2 million) for Trump's planned White House ballroom, according to media reports. The New York Times reported that Trump was briefed on Huang's relationship with the woman and that she was giving information to the Chinese government, and chose not to act on the information.

China Denies Spying Allegations

Neither the White House nor Nvidia's communications team immediately responded to a Reuters request for comment on their relationship. China denied it engaged in an attempt to ensnare the Nvidia CEO, saying the spying allegations were unsubstantiated and a smear campaign against Beijing. In a routine news briefing, a Chinese spokesperson rejected claims it used the woman as a spy. The so-called Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated.

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It is nothing but smears against China, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday. Huang's relationship with Trump has coincided with several favourable policy developments for the company. In April 2025, the administration backed off plans to restrict exports of certain Nvidia AI chips to China after Huang attended a dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Trump Supports Nvidia Chip Exports

In December 2025, Trump said the US would allow Nvidia to export its H200 processors, its second-best AI chips, to China and collect a 25 per cent fee on such sales. Trump has lavished Huang with praise, awarding him the nation's highest honour for scientific achievement in October. The same day Trump gave Huang the award, the president disclosed buying up to $US1.6 million and selling up to $US1 million in Nvidia stock during the summer.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told Reuters at the time that third-party financial institutions independently manage the president's portfolio. Trump told reporters he had not spoken to Huang about the allegations, calling Huang an honourable guy.