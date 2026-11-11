Nvidia board hires Wachtell partner Joon Kim to probe CEO Jensen Huang over alleged Chinese spy affair

Nvidia's independent board members retained Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz partner Joon Kim to investigate CEO Jensen Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a woman suspected of spying for Chinese intelligence. The company said Huang will continue to lead Nvidia without interruption.

Nvidia's independent board members have hired Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz partner Joon Kim to lead an investigation into chief executive Jensen Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a woman the US government reportedly suspects of spying for Chinese intelligence.

Nvidia Appoints Wachtell Partner to Lead Probe

The $4.1tn chipmaker announced the move on Tuesday, saying Kim will conduct a thorough and independent investigation. The company did not give a timeframe for the investigation, but Nvidia has said Huang will continue to lead the business he co-founded without interruption. Nvidia had at first denied an improper relationship with the Chinese citizen, who is no relation to the Nvidia boss. Huang then admitted on Sunday he had been unfaithful to his wife, without referring directly to Ms Huang.

Also read Alice Huang and Nvidia Chips: Megaspeed, Jensen Huang Ties and Espionage Claims

On the same day, Nvidia announced an investigation into reports that Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The matter has sent Nvidia's shares, once the world's most valuable company, plunging amid speculation that Huang will have to step down or that the company will face greater regulatory or legislative scrutiny.

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Shares in Nvidia staged a recovery on Wednesday, climbing 3.8% to $175.34 in early trading to narrow the market cap loss since Friday, before Huang admitted to marital infidelity, to $272bn. AI stocks were also lifted by results from CoreWeave, which jumped more than 20% after the AI infrastructure company reported strong revenue growth. One analyst has put Huang's chances of leaving Nvidia at 15%.

Dan Ives, a tech analyst, wrote in a note to investors: Right now the Street and investor chatter is assigning roughly a 15% chance he is removed as CEO of Nvidia with a high probability (85%) he stays on as CEO after the board investigation is completed. We would expect a board investigation that could take four weeks to six weeks and will create a clear overhang on the stock until more news emerges from Nvidia.

Joon Kim Prosecutorial and Legal Background

Joon Kim previously served as acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York from 2017 to 2018, where he ran a team of lawyers investigating securities and commodities fraud, mail and wire fraud, public and private corruption, money laundering, cybercrime, and tax offences. Wachtell's website describes Kim, a former government prosecutor in New York, as a specialist in areas including internal investigations, white-collar criminal and regulatory defence, and crisis management.

Kim was part of Bharara's team in his insider-trading battle with the former SAC Capital, which pleaded guilty in 2013 and agreed to pay a $US1.8 billion penalty. Earlier in his career, Kim was part of a series of prosecutions of relatives of former Gambino crime family boss John Gotti. Kim took over as Manhattan's top federal prosecutor on an acting basis after Trump fired Bharara shortly after the start of his first term.

Kim left that office in January 2018 and became a partner at the law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. In 2021, he was tapped by New York Attorney-General Letitia James to lead an independent probe of sexual harassment allegations against former New York governor Andrew Cuomo. Their report found that Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees and presided over a toxic and emotionally abusive executive chamber. Cuomo resigned shortly after the report.

Wachtell Lipton Known for Corporate Takeover Work

One of New York's most prominent corporate law firms, Wachtell is perhaps best known for its public-company mergers and acquisitions work. Its founding partner Martin Lipton invented the poison pill defence in the 1980s, a corporate gambit that helps companies ward off hostile takeovers. Technically called the shareholder rights plan, the poison pill allowed investors to buy more shares at a discount if one shareholder acquired a certain percentage of the company's stock.

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This made it harder for corporate raiders to acquire a company without the board's approval. The firm was closely involved in the takeover of Getty Oil by Texaco. This was the largest corporate takeover in history at the time, although it turned sour when the thwarted suitor Pennzoil sued Texaco and won. In 2008, a team of Wachtell lawyers advised the US Treasury department on the takeover of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac during the financial crisis.

Wachtell is said to be the most profitable law firm in the US. It pulled in revenues of $5.1m per lawyer last year and made profits of $12m per partner, the highest profits per partner ever. It recently served as lead counsel for Warner Brothers Discovery in its $US111 billion ($161.7 billion) acquisition by the company now known as Skydance.

Wachtell's litigation group has also handled many high-profile disputes, including representing the former Twitter in its 2022 suit demanding that Elon Musk honour his offer to buy the social-media site for $US44 billion. Kim only recently joined Wachtell from Cleary. He came in months after Wachtell's former co-chair and veteran litigator William Savitt departed to another firm, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, along with five other partners.

Espionage Scandal Draws White House Scrutiny

The espionage scandal has also engulfed the White House, as Huang developed a close relationship with US President Donald Trump, who personally invested in Nvidia and signed off on the sale of its chips to Chinese entities. Huang had previously said there was nothing inappropriate about his relationship with the woman, who worked for a Singapore-based customer. Nvidia has also said it has no reason to believe either US national security or corporate secrets were compromised.

China National security is part of this economic conversation because economic security is national security. And so, what we're doing with China is bumpy right now, Huang told Bloomberg Television.