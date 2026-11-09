Nvidia board investigates CEO Jensen Huang over alleged Chinese intelligence link

Nvidia has launched an independent investigation after reports that CEO Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort. Huang admitted infidelity to staff and Republican lawmakers want him to brief Congress.

Nvidia has launched an independent investigation after a media report that founder and CEO Jensen Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

The board said on Sunday, local time, that it had no reason to believe US national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, but its inquiry would examine all available information. Huang has admitted to company staff that he had a romantic relationship with a suspected Chinese spy. Axios reported on Sunday, citing a draft email by Huang to employees, that he admitted the relationship and took full responsibility for his actions.

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Huang Admits To Infidelity With Chinese Spy

In the draft email seen by Reuters, Huang wrote: I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. The admission came as the board moved to examine the matter through an independent process.

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The board said the probe would be overseen by a committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel. The board said it prioritises US national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of Nvidia and its shareholders. The board added that while it has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, its inquiry will examine all available information.

Jensen fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it, the company said. The New York Times reported in October that Huang had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing. The report alleged that Huang, one of the most powerful and important figures in artificial intelligence and technology, had an affair with a data centre company executive.

Republicans Demand Congressional Briefing On Report

Top Republican lawmakers in the US House of Representatives have called on Huang to brief Congress this month about the New York Times report. The call adds political pressure as the company conducts its own review. Huang attended a state dinner at the White House with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in September. The dinner was among the public engagements that have drawn attention to his high-profile role in technology and policy circles.

Nvidia said on Sunday, local time, that the board had no reason to believe that either US national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised. The company said its inquiry would examine all available information and that Huang fully supports the review. The board said the investigation would be handled by a committee of independent directors. Outside independent counsel will assist the committee.

The board said it prioritises US national and economic security as paramount to the interests of Nvidia and its shareholders. Huang emailed staff acknowledging his infidelity. In the draft email seen by Reuters, he said: I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children.

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Allegations Of Espionage Through Romantic Relationship Surface

There is no excuse for what I did. The email was reported by Axios on Sunday, citing a draft message by Huang to employees. The report said Huang admitted to having a romantic relationship with a suspected Chinese spy and took full responsibility for his actions. The New York Times report in October alleged Huang had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing.

The report also said Huang had an affair with a data centre company executive. Republican lawmakers in the US House of Representatives have called on Huang to brief Congress this month. The request focuses on the New York Times report and the allegations surrounding Huang. Nvidia stated that while the board has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised, the inquiry will examine all available information.

Huang supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it, the company said. The board said its investigation is independent and will be overseen by a committee of independent directors. The committee will be assisted by outside independent counsel. The board said US national and economic security is paramount to the interests of Nvidia and its shareholders.

Huang is a central figure in artificial intelligence and technology. The allegations and the board review have drawn attention from lawmakers and the public. The company said on Sunday, local time, that the board had no reason to believe that either US national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised. The board said its inquiry would examine all available information and that Huang fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it.