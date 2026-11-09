Nvidia board probes CEO Jensen Huang over alleged spy relationship

Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation into CEO Jensen Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy, as Huang admits infidelity in a company memo.

Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation into chief executive Jensen Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a data centre executive and alleged Chinese spy, while Huang admitted infidelity in a company memo.

The probe was announced on Sunday US time. The board said it was initiating the investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and chief executive Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The inquiry will be overseen by a committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel. The board prioritises US national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of Nvidia and its shareholders, the statement said.

Also read Nvidia board investigates CEO Jensen Huang over alleged Chinese intelligence link

While the board has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, the board's inquiry will examine all available information. Jensen fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it. The Nvidia board said it had full confidence in Huang and his leadership team. At the same time, Huang emailed staff acknowledging his infidelity.

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I owe my family and all of you an apology, Huang said in the email. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did.

The chief executive said he took full responsibility for his actions, and that the company's board, partners and shareholders deserve better from me. He affirmed that he would fully cooperate with the board's investigation. I love our country and our company, Huang said. I am committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting America's national security.

Alice Huang Role Megaspeed Data Centre

I am proud and grateful to be an American. Alice Huang is a Chinese citizen and an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data centre company and Nvidia customer. It provides cloud computing services to Chinese companies such as e-commerce giant Alibaba. The New York Times reported that US intelligence agencies had concluded Alice Huang was funnelling information to Beijing.

Through surveillance, they had also detected her close relationship with the Nvidia chief executive. The Times reported that US officials briefed President Donald Trump on this information about a year ago, but that he chose not to do anything with the information. The Times said it had previously investigated and debunked claims that Megaspeed was smuggling chips to China. Of Alice Huang, Nvidia spokesman John Rizzo said: Jensen's interactions with Ms. Huang are not unusual or unexpected.

Jensen Huang White House Trump Relations

Meetings with customers are part of a CEO's job; Jensen talks with thousands of customer executives every year. Trump has championed Nvidia and Jensen Huang as leading lights of America's artificial intelligence industry. The company is a critical part of the US edge over China in advanced AI. The Nvidia chief executive is an adviser to the president on AI through the President's Council of Advisers on Science and Technology and is a frequent guest at the White House.

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In September, he and other industry titans attended an intimate state dinner with Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. In May, he boarded Air Force One during a refuelling stop in Anchorage, Alaska to join Trump's delegation, which included other top executives, on an official state visit to Beijing. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw a highly classified memo.

Republican Congress National Security Concerns Letter

The memo reportedly said she had been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security, Beijing's principal spy agency, to collect intelligence on the Nvidia boss. The revelations have alarmed politicians on Capitol Hill. Three powerful Republican committee chairs wrote to Jensen Huang last week requesting that he appear before Congress. Recent reports raise significant national security concerns regarding the People's Republic of China's access to sensitive US technology and information, they said.

It is vital that Congress determines the extent to which US national security has been placed at risk. The letter was signed by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast, Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar, and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Rick Crawford. Last week, after the initial reports about Jensen Huang were published, Trump defended the Nvidia chief as a brilliant person and said he would check out the allegations.

Trump Defense Jensen Huang Adviser Role

I have a lot of respect for Jensen. I didn't know about the specific thing, the president said. I hope he's going to be OK. He's a great, brilliant person, and we want to protect our brilliant people.

Asked if Huang would remain on his advisory council, Trump said: I have a lot of advisers, I have a group of advisers, they all meet together. I would like to say yes, unless we find out something to the contrary. I've always found Jensen Huang to be very above board.