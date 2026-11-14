Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns Over Alleged Affair With Suspected Chinese Spy

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned after the board learned of an extramarital relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese intelligence agent. CFO Colette Kress is interim CEO as the scandal erases hundreds of billions in market value.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has resigned after the board learned he had an extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, a woman suspected of being a Chinese intelligence agent.

Chief financial officer Colette Kress has stepped in as interim CEO. The company is due to report quarterly results on November 17, with analysts expecting sales to nearly double. The board assembled remotely on Wednesday and met late into the night, then gave Huang no choice but to resign, ending his association with Nvidia completely. The next morning the board announced Kress as interim chief.

Also read Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO amid spy scandal; Colette Kress named interim CEO

A prominent law firm, Wachtell Lipton Rosen and Katz, had been hired to lead an inquiry into the allegations before his departure. Huang had spent weeks denying infidelity and fighting to keep his job. Once famous for attention to the tiniest details, from chip architecture to junior employees' pay, he appeared broken and shattered at the end, his legendary energy depleted.

Jensen Huang Resigns From Nvidia Chief Executive Role

His usual take-charge demeanor evaporated and he began using phrases like whatever and I do not care, according to a person familiar with the situation. In the eyes of people in the room, he had given up. When news broke in late October that Huang had close ties with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, it looked like he would survive.

Advertisement

The board, dominated by longtime investors, business partners and friends of Huang, was reluctant to act on the stories or even comment publicly. Most coverage tiptoed around the exact nature of his relationship with Alice Huang. Huang denied to friends and colleagues that he had been unfaithful to his wife, and had been denying it when questioned internally since late 2025.

In one of his last interviews as CEO, he told Bloomberg News his relationship with Alice Huang was typical of those with Chinese customers and executives. It was all completely normal and not unusual, he said. A Financial Times story then cited US officials saying the relationship had been romantic. Soon afterwards, Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter went to Huang's house to confront him, and Huang confessed.

Most of the board still did not want to take a public stance, but Teter, who is secretary of the board, told them they had to act. The board announced it would investigate, using independent directors, independent counsel and an independent investigation. On Sunday, Huang emailed the entire company, mixing the panicked cliches of a disloyal husband, saying he could not undo what he had done, with those of a disgraced leader, calling the job the privilege of his life.

Second Affair Allegation Forces Board To Act Quickly

Trump jumped to his defense. He has got to stay in that seat, at all costs, said one presenter. Bad news then beget more bad news. Reports emerged that Huang may also have had an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, according to the New York Times.

This time the board acted quickly. As the scandal ballooned, there was evidence it was drawing Huang's attention away from his duties. About 60 executives reported to him directly, and the whole company filed emails with their top five priorities, which he normally answered immediately at all hours. In recent days, response times had grown longer.

In an all-staff email, board chair Harvey Jones wrote that Jensen's contributions to Nvidia are profound and that Nvidia is one of the most consequential technology companies in the world. Kress moved quickly to reassure rattled employees. I believe deeply in this company and in its future, she wrote. More than anything, I believe in each of you, in our customers and partners and in the vital role we play every day in the global economy.

She pledged an all-hands meeting on November 18. The financial cost is enormous. Nvidia is worth perhaps 500 billion US dollars, or 734 billion Australian dollars, less than at the end of last week, ranking this among the most costly corporate crises of all time. The sum is greater still when you consider that the rest of the market is up.

Massive Financial Losses Follow Corporate Scandal

Huang's Chinese affair could go down as the most expensive shag in history. The ultimate cost depends on two hard questions. How much was the influence Huang wielded in the White House actually worth? And can Kress maintain the carefully balanced financial deals Huang assembled?

Advertisement

Both matter not only for the chipmaker's shareholders, but for all of Silicon Valley. Huang was the industry's most vocal lobbyist and its keenest financial backer. The board now faces the difficult task of finding a replacement, with no traditional succession plan in place. Executives considered likely to make the shortlist include Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su and Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas.

It is hard to imagine anyone filling all of Huang's roles: technologist, executive, marketer, lobbyist and mascot. For better or worse, Nvidia will begin to look more like a regular company, managed in a more regular way. A report by a short-seller on Huang's dealings with his mistress was published in May.

That she might be a Chinese agent would have been obvious had he inquired about her background: before going into business, Alice Huang worked at a Chinese state-run broadcaster known by its unimprovable acronym, CCTV. Historically, investment restrictions have been adopted to stop the Chinese acquiring secrets by buying companies, but there are no good rules to stop them sleeping with executives. The best precedent for the Huang affair exploded in 1963, the year Huang was born.

Historical Precedent Compares Huang To Profumo

John Profumo, a British government minister with a national-security brief, had an affair with a young showgirl also said to be involved with Yevgeny Ivanov, a Soviet naval attaché. An independent inquiry found no state secrets had been compromised by their relationship. It mattered little. Prime Minister Harold Macmillan resigned soon after, and Profumo withdrew from public life, spending his remaining days helping the poor of London's East End.

How will Huang spend his? Huang will not be able to retreat from public life even if he wants to. In the coming weeks he is expected to testify before Congress, where politicians will ask about his relationship with Alice Huang and whether it put secrets of Nvidia's state-of-the-art chips at risk. Huang has already taken a penitent turn, castigating himself as a piece of shit, according to people who have spoken with him.

He claims he does not care what happens to him now. His main concern, he says, is his wife, and not ruining the lives of the many people around him. Democrats in Washington are likely to make the affair the focus of corruption inquiries, alongside talk of a rotten Commerce Department, the closeness of President Donald Trump to tech bosses, and divisions in the Republican Party over China.

On Wall Street, the affair illustrates a three-fold concentration risk: a stock market that depends on one technology, which depends on one firm, which depends on one man. The annals of corporate crisis contain nothing like it.