Nvidia shares surged 32.7% after Jensen Huang returned as CEO, driving a broad Wall Street rally with the S&P 500 up 5% and the Nasdaq up 6.8%.

Nvidia shares surged 32.7 per cent after Jensen Huang sensationally returned as CEO of the artificial intelligence chipmaker. The move ignited a broad rally on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 climbed 5 per cent and the Nasdaq composite rose 6.8 per cent by noon Eastern time.

Wall Street Indices Surge on Rally

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1,508 points, or 3.1 per cent. The S and P and Dow are up more than 4 and 3 per cent respectively. The rally helped US stocks recover more than half of their steep loss from last week, one of the worst since the 2008 financial crisis.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO After Spy Scandal Resignation, Shares Surge 25%

Before the market opened, futures trading signaled that US shares would end a seven-day losing streak that had pushed the S&P 500 more than 10 per cent below the record high it set last month. The news of Huang's return then accelerated those gains. Huang resigned from the global artificial intelligence giant this month after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a businesswoman US authorities suspected of spying for China. Beijing had denied the spying allegations.

Nvidia says the board unanimously voted to reinstate Mr Huang after it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company. Mr Huang, who co-founded the business, thanked the board for its confidence and deliberation over the past few weeks. Nvidia's board is still investigating whether Huang was the target of a foreign spy, but that did not stop the stock from posting its biggest jump in years.

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At one point Nvidia was on track for its best day since 2000, near the peak of the dot-com bubble. The surge followed a plunge of nearly 23 per cent last week. Even after Monday's gain, the stock remains below where it traded before the scandal initially broke. Stocks closely tied to Nvidia also rocketed higher.

AI and Tech Stocks Soar Higher

CoreWeave, which buys Nvidia chips and rents out cloud access to them, soared 23.5 per cent. GE Vernova, a company helping power AI data centers, rose 7.9 per cent after falling nearly 13 per cent last week. Caterpillar, which has seen strong demand from the construction boom around AI, climbed 7.4 per cent following a 15 per cent drop last week.

Oracle rose 13.2 per cent after making a pre-emptive announcement that it had secured all the funding needed to fulfill its deal to provide computing power to OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. Any further private discussions with vendors are just additional options, Oracle said in a statement. Our ability to deliver on our OpenAI contract does not depend on those discussions. Any media reports that will come out and say the contrary are incorrect and wrong.

How AI-related stocks perform matters enormously for the broader market and for many 401(k) accounts because Nvidia and other chip stocks have become some of Wall Street's largest and most influential companies. Coming into the day, a 1 per cent swing in Nvidia's stock had more effect on the S&P 500 than a 1 per cent move for all but two of the 500 companies in the index.

The rebound put the S&P 500 on track for its best day since April 2025, when President Donald Trump paused most of the tariffs announced on Liberation Day that had sent markets reeling. Trump may have influenced this latest surge as well. He told CNBC in an interview Monday, I believe my intervention was very important in convincing Nvidia's board to reinstate its co-founder.

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Less than a week ago, Nvidia had quickly rejected an offer by Huang to return as CEO. Trump said his administration assured Nvidia there were no national security concerns about Huang's return. AI stocks and the broader US market have been prone to extreme reversals since the summer, not only week to week but even hour to hour. Monday's strength could easily give way to more losses because of the long list of worries facing the industry.

Investor Concerns Cloud Market Outlook

Beyond concerns that AI stock prices rose too high and entered a bubble, investors worry that a Democratic-controlled Congress and statehouses across the country could increase regulation of the AI industry. High interest rates in the bond market are also making it harder to borrow money to pay for the AI build out. On the upside, big US companies continue to deliver strong profit growth, at least for now.

Businesses in the S&P 500 are on track to report an overall jump of nearly 33 per cent in earnings per share for the summer compared with a year earlier, according to FactSet. That would be the third straight quarter of growth better than 25 per cent. Stock prices tend to follow corporate profits over the long term.

The risks facing the AI industry could weaken that growth, but analysts at Barclays suggest they should only make the build out slower and more selective rather than derail it. Markets have been badly bruised by the turmoil of recent weeks, but we do not think the underlying cycle is broken, Barclays' Ajay Rajadhyaksha and Amrut Nashikkar wrote in a research report.

Global Markets React to US Rally

Earnings remain strong, global growth is holding up and even if the AI build out slows a little, it is not collapsing. The risks are real, but for now we think they are manageable. In markets abroad, European indexes rallied more than 1 per cent following a weaker finish in Asia. South Korea's Kospi fell 3.3 per cent, partly because of drops in its large stocks tied to the AI economy, but those moves came before Huang's return to Nvidia.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.94 per cent from 4.92 per cent late Friday as investors felt less need to crowd into investments seen as safer bets. The Australian sharemarket was set to jump, with futures at 5.09am AEDT pointing to a rise of 121 points, or 1.4 per cent, at the open. The ASX had lost 0.3 per cent. We'll bring you more as this story develops.