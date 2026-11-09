Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admits affair with alleged Chinese spy, prompting national security probe

Jensen Huang's admission of an affair with Alice Huang, a woman suspected of spying for China, has triggered congressional hearings, an FBI inquiry and concerns about Nvidia's leadership and the US-China AI arms race.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to a marital affair with Alice Huang, a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. The admission raises critical questions about Nvidia, the world's most valuable company, and the artificial intelligence arms race between the United States and China.

The two issues are linked because Nvidia is the cornerstone of America's leadership in AI. It supplies the world's most advanced chips, which are a generation ahead of China's. Jensen Huang's affair could cost Nvidia billions, set America's AI sector back in its arms race with China and embroil the US president. Nvidia sits at the centre of America's AI ecosystem, supplying not just chips but also vendor finance to frontier labs and neoclouds to help them acquire those chips.

Also read Nvidia board probes CEO Jensen Huang over alleged spy relationship

Jensen Huang Pivotal Role In Nvidia Leadership

Huang is the pivotal figure in that system. His chips trained the OpenAI models that ignited the AI boom with the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, and they still dominate US and global AI development. Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and serves as chief executive, chief strategist, head of sales and marketing and head of product development. He sits atop an unusual corporate structure with more than 60 direct reports.

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In no major listed US company does so much responsibility and power lie with a single executive. There is no line of succession or obvious successor within the company. Both Nvidia's board, which has no chair and has said it will conduct an inquiry, and Huang himself are about to come under extreme pressure. Congress, Republicans and Democrats alike, is planning a series of hearings to investigate the affair and its implications for national security.

Donald Trump was warned by US intelligence agencies a year ago about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang and her suspected links to Chinese intelligence. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly wrote a memo to senior administration officials warning them of the relationship and its potential implications. The US president himself will be dragged into the scandal. Huang has had a close and influential relationship with the Trump administration and Trump personally.

Trump Administration Warning Regarding Espionage Links

A US$25 million donation to Trump's White House ballroom may have helped, as well as a deal to let Nvidia sell its H200 chips to China in exchange for a 25 per cent cut on those sales for the administration. Trump took Huang earlier this year to the summit with Xi Jinping in Beijing and reportedly wants the Nvidia boss to accompany him to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China later this month.

Trump initially described Huang as a fine person and an honourable guy who probably has an excuse for it. He later said Huang told him he had no idea Alice Huang was a spy, and Trump has said he should stay on as Nvidia's CEO. Trump also says the FBI is looking at the Nvidia CEO amid the spy probe fallout. Huang has been a consistent advocate for removing America's restrictions on sales of its best chips to China.

He argues that security fears are overstated because China already has AI chipmaking capacity, and that selling it American chips would strengthen the US industry and make Nvidia more money by accessing the vast Chinese market. He has also argued strongly against regulation of AI.

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Policy Differences Between Trump And Biden On Chips

Unlike the Biden presidency, where America continually tightened restrictions on sales of leading US technology to China in a small yard, high fence strategy, Trump has not added to the entity list or imposed meaningful regulations on the AI sector. Alice Huang was a senior executive with a Singaporean company, Megaspeed, which emerged over the past two years as Nvidia's largest customer in South-East Asia.

The company, which has links to China's Alibaba, is suspected of being a conduit for smuggling Nvidia's leading Blackwell chips into China. Beijing has described the allegations of a spying plot as groundless and a smear campaign. Nvidia has denied in the past that there was anything questionable about its relationship with Megaspeed. A lot of Nvidia's most advanced chips have been turning up in China, which does not yet have the ability to manufacture chips with Nvidia's capabilities.

Late last year, Beijing purported to ban imports of US chips to fast-track its own chip development, but that does not appear to have slowed the flow of Nvidia chips into the country. Huang's affair, and the overwhelming victory of the Democrats at the midterms, is almost certainly going to lead to a significant toughening of restrictions on sales of America's most advanced chips to China and into markets suspected of sending them on to China.

Financial Impact On Nvidia Sales and Stock

Billions of dollars of sales to Megaspeed were effectively lost when Huang made his admission. Tighter restrictions on sales that could end up in China will impact Nvidia hardest, as a material proportion of its sales, on some estimates more than 20 per cent, directly or indirectly depend on China. The allegations involving Nvidia's CEO raise questions about national security, investor confidence and the AI boom.

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