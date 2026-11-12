Nvidia board moves to oust CEO Jensen Huang after two affairs, including one with suspected Chinese spy

Nvidia's board is preparing to meet as soon as Wednesday US time to determine CEO Jensen Huang's future after reports of two extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy. The move risks major disruption to the $6 trillion chip company vital to artificial intelligence.

Nvidia's board is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang after he had two extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The board is preparing to meet as soon as Wednesday US time, which is Thursday AEDT, to determine his future, according to the report. The move risks major disruption to the $6 trillion chip company that is vital to artificial intelligence development. Nvidia's shares were down more than 8 per cent in after-hours trading on the ousting report. The New York Times reported that Huang, 63, had engaged in the second affair with one of his subordinates, 48-year-old Kimberly Powell.

Also read Alice Huang and Nvidia Chips: Megaspeed, Jensen Huang Ties and Espionage Claims

Subordinate Kimberly Powell Named In Affair

She is Nvidia's vice president of health care. Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The reports come days after Huang acknowledged having been unfaithful to his wife of more than 40 years, Lori Huang, as Nvidia's board investigates whether he was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The woman who US intelligence agencies concluded had targeted Huang is called Alice Huang, no relation.

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Huang previously admitted to a relationship with Megaspeed executive and alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang. Alice Huang was the boss of a company called Megaspeed, which was based in Singapore and could therefore get around the blacklist to buy billions of Nvidia's products. US national security fears have been raised given Jensen Huang's close relationship with Donald Trump. Jensen Huang founded Nvidia in 1993 and first built it into a successful maker of graphics cards before pivoting to artificial intelligence.

Its chips in that sector are the best in the world, making them crucial in the geopolitical race for AI dominance. The United States has restricted the sale of cutting-edge Nvidia chips to China. Nvidia has also become critical to financing the broader AI sector by engineering hundreds of billions in loans to its customers to buy its chips. That has contributed to fears of an AI bubble.

Huang Faces Board Removal Over Scandal

The board's decision to move against Huang marks a dramatic turn for the founder who has led the company for more than three decades. The investigation into whether he was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation continues alongside the board's review of his conduct. Huang's acknowledgement of infidelity came days before the new reports emerged. The board is now weighing whether to remove him as CEO amid the mounting scandals and national security concerns.

The company has not commented on the reports. The board meeting could take place as soon as Wednesday US time, with the outcome potentially reshaping the leadership of one of the world's most valuable companies.