Nvidia's board unanimously voted to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, president and director after he resigned 11 days ago over an affair with a woman accused of being a Chinese spy. President Trump had repeatedly called for his return and praised the decision.

Nvidia has reinstated chief executive Jensen Huang in a shock reversal just 11 days after he was forced to resign after admitting to an affair with a woman accused of being a Chinese spy.

The company's board of directors said they unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as CEO, president and a director of the company after a series of meetings and discussions where they were satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company. The board also said it received input from senior levels of the US government, without identifying who, and based on that input, the board is confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk.

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Trump Calls For Nvidia Reinstatement

President Donald Trump had publicly and repeatedly called for Huang to be reinstated, as recently as Sunday night US time. On Monday morning, minutes after the announcement was made, he congratulated the Nvidia board on making the correct and proper decision. The United States government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to Nvidia poses any risk to national security, he wrote on Truth Social.

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The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the US Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct, Trump added. The reinstatement marks a dramatic turn for the semiconductor giant, which had been led by Huang until his resignation less than two weeks ago.

Huang's departure followed his admission of an affair with a woman who has been accused of being a Chinese spy, a revelation that sent shockwaves through the tech industry and Washington. His return was confirmed after a series of board meetings and discussions, with the board expressing satisfaction with his candour and leadership capabilities. The board's decision also came after consultations with senior US government officials, whose identities were not disclosed.

US Government Confirms No Security Risk

Based on that input, the board said it is confident that Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk. Trump's public pressure campaign for Huang's return culminated in his Sunday night call, and he wasted no time in celebrating the board's Monday morning announcement. In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote that the US government has no reason to believe Jensen's return to Nvidia poses any risk to national security.

He also stated that the Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the US Government does not possess evidence that Huang has engaged in any unlawful conduct. Huang's reinstatement as CEO, president and director is effective immediately, according to the board's announcement. The board's unanimous vote underscores its confidence in Huang's ability to lead the company despite the recent controversy.

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Board Voted Unanimously To Bring Back Huang

The affair and spy allegations had raised concerns about national security, but the board's review, bolstered by government input, cleared the way for his return. Trump's involvement highlights the political sensitivity surrounding the case and the importance of Nvidia in the tech sector. The White House has not commented further on the matter. Huang has not publicly addressed the allegations since his resignation.

Nvidia, a leading semiconductor company, has been a key player in the tech industry and a focus of national security discussions. The board's decision to reinstate Huang comes after 11 days of uncertainty about the company's leadership. Huang's return is likely to be closely watched by investors, policymakers and the public. This is a breaking news story. More to come. Sign up for breaking news alerts.