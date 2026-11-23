Nvidia returns CEO Jensen Huang following controversy and political intervention, sending shares up 33 percent as Democrats vow investigations.

Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as president and chief executive officer, marking a significant reversal in the leadership crisis that began days earlier. The artificial intelligence giant announced the decision following an initial rejection of Huang's offer to return to the role. This move restores the company's original leader after a brief period of uncertainty that sparked intense market and political reactions.

Board Rationale For Reinstatement Decision

Board chairman Harvey C. Jones stated that the board believes Huang is the right person to lead Nvidia. The board determined that his reinstatement serves the best interests of stockholders, employees, partners, and customers. Jones emphasized that the decision was made to ensure stability and continued innovation for the company.

Also read Nvidia shares jump 32.7% as Jensen Huang returns as CEO, sparking Wall Street rally

Trump Intervention And Public Support

US President Donald Trump publicly congratulated Nvidia on the decision, claiming he had made an important intervention in the process. Trump posted on Truth Social that the board made the correct decision and asserted that the government had no reason to believe Huang's return posed a national security risk. He also shared an AI-generated image replacing his figure with Huang holding a red bra beneath an Nvidia flag.

Investigation Into Megaspeed And Spying Allegations

The controversy stems from Huang's admission of an affair with Alice Huang, a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. Alice Huang was an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud computing firm. The Justice Department is conducting a criminal investigation into Megaspeed regarding potential export control violations. Attorney General confirmation indicated US authorities possessed no evidence that Jensen Huang engaged in unlawful conduct personally.

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Democratic Leaders Vow Sweeping Investigations

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries have vowed to launch sweeping investigations. They are targeting Nvidia, President Trump, and his senior officials, including commerce secretary Howard Lutnick. Jeffries stated that they would not allow America's national security to be sold out for personal financial gain by the Trump administration.

Market Reaction And Shareholder Support

Nvidia shares soared 33 percent to US$165.57 at the opening bell on Monday following the reinstatement announcement. A petition supporting Huang's return drew signatures from current and former Nvidia staff, investors, and Silicon Valley figures like Elon Musk. Jensen Huang expressed honor in returning, citing humility and a renewed commitment to his employees and partners globally.