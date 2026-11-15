Jensen Huang affair costs Nvidia $500 billion as history shows costly infidelities

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with a suspected Chinese spy has wiped $500 billion from his AI firm, and his wife may seek a $75 billion divorce payout. History shows other costly affairs involving Jeff Bezos, Tiger Woods, and political figures.

Nvidia boss Jensen Huang's admission of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy has wiped some $US500 billion ($738 billion) from the value of his AI firm.

Speculation is growing that his wife, Lori, may file for divorce following claims he had a second affair with a married employee. If she does, she could be in line for a $75 billion payout, making her one of the world's richest women. Huang would then rue some of the costliest infidelity ever. Yet history shows he is not alone, as business leaders, politicians, sportsmen and kings have all learnt the hard way.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns over affairs, Colette Kress named interim chief

Jeff Bezos Divorce Settlement Costs

In terms of sheer expense, the costliest affair in history was conducted by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Then the world's richest man, Bezos began a secret romance with Lauren Sanchez, a married former Fox News presenter, in early 2018. It did not stay secret for long. The following year the National Enquirer published lurid details of his romance with Sanchez, including private text messages.

Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie Scott, divorced six months later, with her receiving 4 per cent of Amazon stock, valued then at $56 billion. It remains one of the largest divorce settlements in history. Scott was left with a 4 per cent stake valued at about $US38 billion at the time of the divorce. In 2009, golfer Tiger Woods seemingly had the world at his feet, both on and off the course.

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With 14 major championships under his belt and a string of lucrative sponsorships, he had become the first sportsman ever to earn more than $US1 billion. His marriage to his Swedish wife, Elin Nordegren, seemed the very picture of domestic bliss.

Tiger Woods Scandal And Divorce

Then, that November, reports emerged of an affair with a former New York nightclub hostess, Rachel Uchitel. Two days later, after a late-night confrontation with his wife, a shoeless, dishevelled Woods drove off at speed from his house, only to crash into a tree in a neighbour's garden. Numerous other women came forward claiming infidelity with the golfer, whose subsequent divorce settlement was said to be worth hundreds of millions.

The scandal also cost him vast amounts in cancelled sponsorship deals and affected his game. It was not until 2019 that he won another major trophy. Few affairs have been exposed in such toe-curlingly embarrassing fashion as the one between US tech-firm boss Andy Byron and his employee Kristin Cabot. Last year the pair went to a Coldplay concert near Boston, enjoying complimentary VIP balcony seats.

Unfortunately, a live feed of the concert on a big screen then panned to the happy couple just as they enjoyed a romantic clinch.

"Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," remarked Coldplay's Chris Martin as Cabot tried to cover her face while Byron ducked out of sight. Footage of the clip quickly went viral, and while the pair later denied that it was technically an affair, both were separating from their partners at the time, each quit the tech firm, Astronomer, shortly afterwards.

As the company's HR director at the time of the incident, Cabot should perhaps have known better than to mix business with pleasure. Yet as a result of "Coldplaygate" she received a stream of online abuse calling her a "home-wrecker" and later complained of being rendered unemployable.

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David Petraeus CIA Resignation

"I became a meme, I was the most maligned HR manager in HR history," she said. During America's 20-year War on Terror, General David Petraeus was the man the White House turned to at the not infrequent moments it all went pear-shaped. Venerated for his thoughtful hearts-and-minds policies, the "Warrior Monk" masterminded two successful "troop surges", in Iraq and Afghanistan, and in 2011 was appointed director of the CIA.

Then, just as he was being tipped as a future Republican presidential candidate, news broke of an extramarital affair between him and his biographer, Paula Broadwell. He promptly resigned, and in 2015 was also fined $US100,000 ($148,000) for passing Broadwell classified information. His rumoured presidential bid never happened. Instead, the 2016 Republican candidate was one Donald J. Trump.

In the 1980s, Colorado senator Gary Hart was considered one of the Democrats' best prospects since John F. Kennedy. Charismatic, Yale-educated and handsome, he quickly emerged as the frontrunner for the party's nomination for 1988's presidential election. Yet despite being hailed as the leader of a new generation, he expected the United States' media to observe old-school rules about not reporting politicians' private indiscretions.

Times, however, had changed, and in May that year the National Enquirer published pictures of Hart on a yacht with Donna Rice, a woman 20 years his junior, sitting on his lap. It didn't help that Hart was wearing a T-shirt named after the vessel, which was called Monkey Business. He then withdrew from the presidential race, which was won by Republican George H. W. Bush.

John Profumo Scandal Resignation

What was arguably the most notorious fling in modern Britain began in 1961, when John Profumo, the Harrow-educated secretary of state for war in Harold Macmillan's administration, met 19-year-old model Christine Keeler at a society party at Cliveden House, the seat of Viscount Astor. Profumo, a friend of Queen Elizabeth II, then embarked on an affair with Keeler, yet denied any impropriety in a statement in the House of Commons two years later.

A police investigation then proved he had lied, while Keeler later claimed to have also been sleeping with Yevgeny Ivanov, a Soviet naval attache at Moscow's London embassy. Profumo resigned in disgrace, living the rest of his life in near-anonymity as a charity worker in the East End. But the real damage done was to the ru