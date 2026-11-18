Nvidia reported record third-quarter sales of $115.8 billion and raised its guidance, but faces a leadership crisis after co-founder Jensen Huang's alleged spy scandal sparked US policy changes and multiple investigations.

Nvidia delivered a third-quarter result that outperformed expectations, raised its forecasts for the current quarter and was very bullish about its prospects in its next financial year.

The quarter's sales of $US115.8 billion were more than double those of the same quarter last year, well above forecasts of about $US109 billion, and generated a gross margin of 74.8 per cent. Nvidia expects sales of at least $US130 billion in the fourth quarter, and it raised its forecasts for fiscal 2028 revenue growth from 70 per cent to 75 per cent. While not irrelevant, the numbers did not address the clouds gathering on its horizon.

Also read Trump Backs Jensen Huang Return as Nvidia CEO While US Tightens Chip Export Rules

Jensen Huang Loss Destabilises Nvidia

The loss of its influential co-founder Jensen Huang by itself is destabilising and threatens the web of relationships he personally developed with key suppliers and customers. Nvidia dashed the hopes of Huang and the almost 200,000 Nvidia employees, shareholders, Silicon Valley tech titans and others who signed a petition saying he was honoured to come back. Nvidia's newly-designated chairman Harvey Jones made it clear the board has no intention of reinstating him.

Nvidia is expediting a search for his permanent successor. The loss of its all-powerful CEO, in a company where about 60 of its most senior executives reported directly to him, has generated spillover effects that might be even more damaging. Nvidia's interim chief executive Colette Kress is trying to steady the ship. Huang's legacy is remarkable.

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Nvidia shot the lights out in the third quarter and acting CEO Colette Kress is promising even more next financial year. Huang's scandal has spawned an investigation by the Trump administration, congressional inquiries and a US Securities and Exchange Commission probe that will be distracting and potentially destructive.

US Policy Changes Impact Nvidia China Sales

But of far greater consequence is the change of US government policy that his dalliance with Alice Huang, the alleged spy, or perhaps just an agent for circumventing US restrictions on sales of advanced chips to China, has caused. The imposition of measures to restrict China's access to Nvidia's most advanced chips includes a requirement that data centre operators in South-East Asia gain a licence from the US government before Nvidia can supply them.

This is a belated attempt to shut China's backdoor access to Nvidia chips and has the potential to do significant damage to the company. It is also causing turmoil and existential threats for the owners and financiers, including shareholders, banks and private credit providers, of those data centres, which rely on the supply of chips from Nvidia and income from Chinese companies for their economics.

According to Bloomberg, loans of about $US49 billion ($73 billion) have been raised against data centres in the region over the past three years. Nvidia does not count on any revenue from China, or at least revenue from sales directly to China. The spy saga, however, revolves around what the company might have done to circumvent the restrictions on direct sales.

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Investigations Focus On China Revenue Sources

That has involved supplying chips to data centres in South-East Asia that host Chinese companies and may have included the smuggling of chips to China via third parties, like Megaspeed, the Singapore-based company Alice Huang ran until last year. Nvidia generated more than $US100 billion of revenue from sales by its Singapore subsidiary last year, approaching half its total revenues, before it stopped reporting sales based on billing addresses and moved to disclosures based on customers' headquarters.

Whether some of that revenue was generated, directly or indirectly, from China will be a focus for several of the investigations. The Nvidia board has responded to the vulnerabilities exposed by events of the past few weeks by establishing a committee to oversee the company's compliance with national security and trade laws. It said it recognised that the emergence of artificial intelligence and superintelligence presented unprecedented challenges for national security. It also, of course, challenges corporate governance.

The creation of the committee suggests that Jensen Huang might not have been as diligent as he should have been in identifying and complying with national security and trade rules. Beyond any legal threat to Nvidia that might emerge from the various inquiries or from shareholders who have seen the company's share price plummet about 35 per cent in six weeks is the shadow hanging over its future revenues if sales into South-East Asia are materially impacted.

Data Centre Finance Practices Under Scrutiny

There is also the threat of a slowing of the data centre build-out in America as a result of the Democrats' triumph in the midterm elections, where a backlash against AI and data centres was a major issue. Implicit in some of Kress's careful commentary on the result was a tighter and more demanding approach to the circular finance deals that Huang developed to create demand for Nvidia chips, including investments, finance and guarantees to data centre operators and frontier labs.

Nvidia is not walking away from the strategy, but was careful to explain that non-investment grade data centre customers would need to have their own customer bases in place before they gained financial support. It flagged that it would be disciplined and selective in its support of neocloud customers and data centre developers with centres on the drawing boards or under construction without high-quality customers of their own locked in.

The eyebrow-raising number in the quarterly report is the $US390 billion of procurement commitments that the chipmaker has, including $US203 billion next year. Those commitments will provide the chips and memory that will power future revenue growth, as long as the consequences of Huang's dalliances and the backlash against data centres do not put a gaping hole in its plans.