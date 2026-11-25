US blacklists Megaspeed after allegations Alice Huang diverted Nvidia chips to China via Singapore while in relationship with CEO Jensen Huang, sparking national security concerns.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resumed his duties as chief executive while the US government investigates allegations that his former partner, Alice Huang, facilitated the unauthorized transfer of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China. The scandal centers on Megaspeed, a Singapore -based cloud computing firm, which the US Commerce Department has now placed on its Entity List for alleged violations of export controls. This designation prohibits American companies from selling sensitive technologies to Megaspeed without special government licenses. The move comes after reports surfaced that Alice Huang, who is not related to Jensen Huang, acted as a suspected Chinese spy.

Megaspeed and the Chip Diversion Mechanism

Megaspeed is a Singapore-based cloud computing company that provides critical computer infrastructure for data centers across Southeast Asia, with a specific focus on developing and running artificial intelligence applications. The firm was a direct customer of Nvidia, the world-leading American technology corporation that designs the graphics processing units and hardware essential for AI development. According to investigations, Megaspeed satisfied Nvidia in 2023 that it was a legitimate client and quickly became one of the chip producer's largest customers in the Southeast Asian region. The company was used to circumvent US restrictions designed to prevent Beijing from accelerating its own AI capabilities.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates CEO Jensen Huang 11 Days After Resignation Over Spy Allegations

Allegations Against Alice Huang and Jensen Huang

The controversy erupted on October 29 when the New York Times reported that US intelligence sources confirmed Jensen Huang had a close personal relationship with Alice Huang. Intelligence sources further alleged that Alice Huang maintained contact with an official from China's Ministry of State Security from 2025 through late 2026, a period that overlapped with her relationship with the Nvidia CEO. Financial Times reporting suggested that Alice Huang, referred to in industry circles as Jensen Huang's personal assistant, orchestrated a complex network of offshore shell companies to smuggle chips. Beijing has dismissed the spying accusations as a smear campaign, and Alice Huang has not publicly commented on the allegations, with her exact whereabouts currently unknown.

Singapore's Stance and US Enforcement Actions

Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong addressed the situation by stating that his nation did not wish to be used or abused by companies attempting to bypass US export controls. He noted that while chips were routed through Singapore to other countries, Singapore could not investigate every transaction in those foreign jurisdictions. Despite this limitation, the Singaporean leader affirmed that his government would continue to support the United States in enforcing its export control measures. The US Commerce Department responded to these concerns by adding Megaspeed and its affiliated entities to the Entity List, a legal mechanism that restricts American firms from exporting certain technologies to them without a license.

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Chinese Media Response and Public Reaction

Chinese state media outlets, including Xinhua and CCTV, carried the story, with related hashtags appearing on more than 100,000 posts on the social media platform Weibo, which accumulated over 300 million views. While Alice Huang's name remains visible on Chinese social media, discussions regarding the specific allegations of espionage face heavy censorship and restrictions. On platforms like Xiaohongshu, users questioned the validity of the spying claims, pointing out that the government allows open discussion of her personal life. Many netizens focused on the affair between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, with some dismissing the scandal as a game of capital and power, while others expressed concern that the controversy might lead to higher prices for graphics cards.

Impact on AI Hardware and Black Market Sales

The alleged diversion of chips involved complex smuggling routes through several countries in Southeast Asia, a network that some media outlets have described as a chip trade corridor. Once these advanced components reached China, they were allegedly sold on the black market at several times their original price, generating significant illicit profits. The scandal highlights the ongoing tension between US efforts to restrict China's access to critical AI hardware and the methods used to bypass these restrictions. Jensen Huang's return to the helm of Nvidia was announced on the same day the US declared there was no reason to believe his presence posed a risk to national security, despite the ongoing legal and ethical complications surrounding Megaspeed.