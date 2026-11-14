Nvidia scandal exposes China's global espionage push, from AI to South China Sea

The Jensen Huang affair with a suspected Chinese spy has rocked the US AI industry and highlighted a worldwide Chinese espionage campaign, according to security agencies and foreign officials. Beijing denies the allegations.

The revelation that Nvidia's now ex-CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with a woman suspected of spying for China has rocked the US artificial intelligence boom.

Western Security Agencies Warn Of China Spy Threat

The scandal has thrust allegations that Beijing is seeking to infiltrate Western tech giants into public view. The suspected spy at the centre of the case that toppled Huang is now in China with the knowledge of the Chinese government. Security agencies around the world have raised the alarm. The FBI calls Chinese espionage "a grave threat to the economic well-being" of the US.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns after affairs with alleged Chinese spy and subordinates

Britain's MI5 said it was running seven times as many China-related investigations in 2022 as four years earlier. Canadian intelligence calls China its "greatest counter-intelligence threat", while Dutch intelligence says Chinese digital espionage against technology companies is happening on a "large scale". China has dismissed the Huang espionage allegations as a smear. Beijing accuses Washington of fabricating "Chinese spy narratives" to justify restrictions on technology exports.

The Chinese government has also dismissed allegations of spying in the Philippines as baseless. Despite those denials, foreign officials say the Huang case fits into a globe-spanning project. In Germany, prosecutors allege a married couple posing as interpreters and car industry employees cultivated professors in AI, computer science and aerospace. They drew some to China for paid "civilian" lectures delivered to state arms companies.

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New Zealand intelligence says a Chinese observatory with close government ties tried to install space-tracking equipment through a local company. That gear could also collect military intelligence. Taiwan says Chinese operatives trawl social media for indebted soldiers, offer loans, then press them for secrets and introductions to colleagues. China's spying push is intensifying in its backyard as Beijing continues to expand its military footprint in the South China Sea.

Philippines Uncovers Chinese Surveillance Operations

In the Philippines, suspected Chinese spies claimed to be using drones to carry fishing bait as they monitored warships around Subic Bay. Others posed as seafood buyers while flying drones near a naval base. In Manila, hired drivers cruised past the presidential palace, military camps and the US embassy in cars fitted with fake mobile phone towers capable of collecting data from nearby phones.

Another vehicle, equipped with cameras and mapping technology, visited more than 120 locations, including bases used by American forces. The alleged operations reached deep inside the Philippine government. Authorities say suspected Chinese agents also recruited people inside the country's defence establishment. They obtained names of naval personnel and schedules for troop rotations and resupply missions to disputed South China Sea outposts.

The cases offered a rare glimpse into the scale and sophistication of Beijing's espionage operations. An investigator said they were carried out by a spy network that numbered in the hundreds.

"It is extremely widespread because that is the modus operandi of the Chinese," Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said in an interview. He added: "It's not only here - the United States. How many are being arrested? Within Australia, how many?

In the UK, how many?

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US And China Compete For Global Power

" At stake is the balance of power between the world's two largest economies. America has bet that its lead in AI and advanced semiconductors will underpin its continued economic strength and military superiority. Its ability to project force across the Pacific constrains Beijing's ambitions over Taiwan. Espionage offers China a way to erode those advantages, accelerating its technological rise while gaining insight into Washington's military plans and political decision-making.

"There is a lack of appreciation for how professional the Chinese services have become," said Holden Triplett, who ran the FBI's office in Beijing and founded Trenchcoat Advisors. He noted that parts of China's intelligence service now rivalled the US Central Intelligence Agency and Russia's Federal Security Service.

Ministry Of State Security Expands Operations

"They're hitting on human frailty and vulnerability and they're spending all day thinking about how to do this," he added. "Anyone can fall for it. " China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) is at the centre of Beijing's increasingly brazen espionage push. The country's main civilian spy service combines the overseas remit of the CIA with a domestic remit like that of the FBI.

Under Chinese President Xi Jinping, reforms have tightened Beijing's control over provincial and municipal intelligence bureaus. This allows the MSS to co-ordinate operations across the country and pursue more ambitious missions overseas.

"It's become more aggressive," said Randy Phillips, a former CIA Beijing station chief. "If you look at the kinds of targets they've gone after in the last 10 years, they've become a much more emboldened organisation. " The Chinese Ministry of State Security has not responded to these characterizations. The MSS is only one arm of what Britain's parliamentary watchdog has called "the largest state intelligence apparatus in the world".

The People's Liberation Army runs military, signals and cyber intelligence. The Ministry of Public Security operates at home and abroad. Party bodies cultivate political, business and academic networks overseas. Xi has also handed intelligence agencies broader powers and obliged citizens and institutions to help them.

The 2017 National Intelligence Law says every organisation and citizen must "support, assist, and co-operate" with intelligence work. While the US and other countries spy on adversaries and allies, most argue that they don't engage in industrial espionage the way that the MSS does and none has its scale.