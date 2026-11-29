South Australian Treasurer Tom Koutsantonis reveals Nyrstar has requested billions in taxpayer funding to sustain operations at Port Pirie and Hobart smelters.

South Australia n Treasurer Tom Koutsantonis has disclosed that Nyrstar Australia has submitted a request for taxpayers to provide billions of dollars in subsidies and expansion funding for its local smelters. This unprecedented financial ask involves multiple billions rather than hundreds of millions, making it one of the largest demands from any company to any Australian government in history. The protracted negotiations have placed more than one thousand jobs at risk across facilities in Port Pirie and Hobart as the global owner, Trafigura, engages with federal and state authorities.

Nyrstar Billions Funding Demand Details

Treasurer Koutsantonis exclusively stated to the ABC that the scale of the request explains why the negotiation process has taken an extended period to resolve. The financial gap is so significant that it requires a coordinated approach between multiple levels of government to address the viability of ongoing operations. The sheer magnitude of the capital required to subsidize these industrial assets has necessitated a thorough and lengthy evaluation of the potential return on investment for Australian taxpayers.

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Governments have already contributed $240 million over an eighteen-month period to fund a feasibility study. This initial investment aims to determine the potential viability of producing critical minerals alongside existing zinc and lead operations. The study is a critical step in evaluating whether the expanded production model can justify the substantial additional public funds being sought by the company.

Trafigura Strategic Position And Market Distortion

Nyrstar Australia, owned by the global commodities giant Trafigura, employs approximately 800 people at its Port Pirie site and about 550 employees at its Hobart facility. The company estimates that the flow-on employment impact of its businesses contributes to a total of 6,500 jobs across Australia. These figures highlight the extensive economic footprint and regional dependency surrounding the smelting operations in South Australia and Tasmania.

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During a recent parliamentary committee hearing, Nyrstar Australia argued that global markets are being aggressively distorted by foreign industrial policy. The company claimed that China is attempting to bankrupt smelters by utilizing state-backed resources, which threatens the stability of regional communities in Australia. They asserted that without supportive policy settings, markets will become even more concentrated, further impacting Australian regional areas negatively.

Former smelter worker and Port Pirie local state MP Geoff Brock emphasized that the community and the nation need the smelters to secure their future. He argued that Australia must take a stand on its resource management and look after future generations by maintaining sovereign industrial capability. He described the ongoing work as challenging and precarious but noted that it remains active as negotiations continue.

Critical Minerals And Sovereign Capability Needs

Treasurer Koutsantonis highlighted that the production of critical minerals like antimony is beyond the capacity of state governments to fund alone. He noted that antimony is needed by nations around the world who are allies of Australia, yet China holds a monopoly on nearly over 95 per cent of world production. This strategic vulnerability underscores the national security implications of retaining domestic smelting capabilities for these essential materials.

Nyrstar aims to produce and find expanded markets for germanium, a zinc by-product produced in Hobart often used in fibre optics, and antimony, a lead by-product processed in Port Pirie. Federal Industry and Innovation Minister Tim Ayres described the Port Pirie and Hobart facilities as strategically important assets for the country. The federal government is currently weighing these strategic benefits against the substantial financial commitments required to sustain them.

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Government Funding Comparisons And Next Steps

The funding decision for Nyrstar comes as the federal and South Australian governments prepare to spend another $2 billion on a steel smelter at Whyalla. This facility is located just 170 kilometres from Port Pirie, presenting a comparison in government industrial strategy. Premier Malinauskas noted that Nyrstar was a more difficult proposition than the Whyalla project because the numbers are harder to make stack up financially.

The Tasmanian government has stated it remains in discussions with all parties involved in the negotiations. Minister for Business, Industry and Resources Felix Ellis indicated that Tasmania has put further support on the table. However, he emphasized that any enduring solution requires a substantial commitment from Trafigura and Commonwealth leadership on national funding and policy issues. This collective stance indicates that private sector investment remains a non-negotiable component of any future deal.

Active choices remain for the federal government and like-minded partners globally regarding whether they want to retain smelting operations in other countries. The outcome of these negotiations will determine the future of industrial processing in regional Australia and the nation's ability to secure supply chains for critical minerals. The resolution will also set a precedent for how Australia supports heavy industry in a competitive global market.