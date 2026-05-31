O'Neil Dismisses Fears of Sharp House Price Fall From Tax Reforms

Housing Minister Clare O'Neil rejects predictions of a 10% house price drop due to negative gearing and capital gains tax changes, citing Treasury estimates of only a mild impact and a focus on boosting supply.

Australian Housing Minister Clare O'Neil has pushed back against predictions that the government's proposed tax changes could trigger a sharp decline in house prices. Speaking on the ABC's Insiders program, O'Neil dismissed claims from analysts at Morgan Stanley that the changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax could reverse home prices due to lower expected returns and constrained borrowing capacity for investors.

She emphasized that Treasury's modeling suggests only a 'mild' impact on price growth, with prices expected to slow by about 2 percent in the short term. The government's broader housing package, worth $47 billion, is designed to boost supply and help 75,000 rental households transition to home ownership.

The debate comes as major banks like Westpac forecast a significant market shift, predicting that a third of new investor activity could fall off and total housing turnover could drop by a fifth. Westpac's IQ team warned of a possible 'air pocket' where prices drop sharply due to uncertainty over tax changes and higher interest rates.

Auctions have already slowed as buyers assess the impact of the budget, which ends negative gearing for existing homes purchased after budget night and replaces the 50 percent capital gains tax discount with a smaller indexation-based discount. Despite these concerns, O'Neil insisted that the tax adjustments are not the main driver of any potential price decline, instead pointing to the government's focus on new home construction.

To mitigate supply constraints, the government has allocated $2 billion for housing infrastructure, expected to yield a net increase of about 30,000 homes. Additionally, Treasury projects that the full package will facilitate the construction of 420,000 new homes over the next decade. O'Neil stressed that the rebalancing of ownership from investors to owner-occupiers would create a fairer market.

The government is also consulting on broadening small business capital gains tax exemptions, with business groups pushing for the eligibility threshold to be raised from $2 million to $10 million in turnover. O'Neil acknowledged that further refinement is needed for start-ups with a zero cost base, ensuring the new capital gains tax calculation is fair. The housing minister reiterated that the government is committed to building more homes and cooling the market through measured reforms, rather than drastic price corrections.

Analysts remain divided. While some warn of short-term volatility, others see the changes as necessary to address housing affordability after years of soaring prices. The government's consultation on small business exclusions indicates a willingness to adjust details, but the core reforms remain intact. As the market absorbs these changes, the long-term outlook hinges on whether increased supply can offset reduced investor demand.

O'Neil's reassurances aim to calm nerves, but the coming months will test the resilience of Australia's housing market against these significant policy shifts





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