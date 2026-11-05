Oaks Day Fashion: Catherine Martin Luhrmann, Annalise Dalins and More Best Dressed at Flemington

Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse featured standout fashion moments from Catherine Martin Luhrmann and daughter Lilly, Annalise Dalins, Melissa Leong, and Nadia Bartel, with last-minute millinery advice from experts.

Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse delivered a day of sunshine and pastels, with standout fashion moments from Catherine Martin Luhrmann and daughter Lilly Luhrmann, Annalise Dalins, Melissa Leong, and Nadia Bartel.

The Fashions on the Field finals will crown Best Dressed and Best Suited winners this afternoon. Catherine Martin Luhrmann and Lilly Luhrmann made a Birdcage appearance as guests of the Landmark by Lexus marquee. The theme for this year's pavilion, A New Dawn, felt personal for the Luhrmanns, who represent two generations of creative talent and craftsmanship. Catherine is never afraid to lean in, and today's look was no exception.

Also read Oaks Day at Flemington draws punters on cloudy Thursday as Fashions on the Field finals begin

Luhrmanns Bring Vintage Glamour

Lilly says the vision was all her mother's. One of her greatest gifts is her ability to pull pieces and put looks together, and it's just not talked about enough, she says of Catherine. She can do a costume to the nines, but she's also an incredible stylist. With the exception of Lilly's shoes, a chunky block heel was the only item she could not be convinced to wear by her mother, the pair's raceday accessories were also vintage.

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For Lilly, these included a secondhand Gucci headband and vintage MiuMiu necklace, which Catherine says she coveted for years. Catherine found a pair of MiuMiu heels from the same resort collection as her dress on TheRealReal to pair with a Prada headband. The effort put into both looks more than paid off. We love to match, says Lilly.

Anytime we can match, we are matching. Catherine says she would love to give the looks to Sydney's Powerhouse Museum. Annalise Dalins is set to marry Collingwood's Josh Daicos in coming weeks and says Oaks Day could not have come at a better time. It's nice to be here, enjoying the day away from the planning for a moment, she says from inside Crown's Birdcage marquee.

While wedding dress details are still under wraps, Dalins wanted to play with texture for her raceday look, wearing a butter-yellow fringed miniskirt and matching jacket by Eliya The Label. When asked about forgoing traditional millinery in place of a ribbon at the end of an undone plait, Dalins says she loves an effortless look. Because the outfit is bold, I wanted to kind of pare back the hair, and let the outfit do the talking.

TV personality Melissa Leong says she hasn't been able to get on board with red carpet dressing at daytime events. I think that you need to dress appropriately for a daytime event, and some people are taking it a little too extreme, she says.

Expert Millinery Advice

However, it's all about interpretation and each to their own. Leong wore an Acler set with floral details and fell in love with the look as soon as she tried it on. With help from Sydney-based stylist Jess Pecoraro, she paired it with Gucci shoes, EZARA/J millinery and Tiffany and Co hardware, mixing local and global designers.

Leong hasn't seen new film Wicker yet but was happy to be referred to as the Wicker Wife for the day and will be making on-theme jokes as the day continues. Influencer and Henne designer Nadia Bartel wanted to do something different for this year's carnival. In a peach crocodile-print suit by designer Lillian Khallouf, she made it happen.

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I just love like anything a little bit masculine, so I love that it's a little bit more of an oversized jacket, says Bartel. I feel good in it. The matching headpiece, designed by milliner Melissa Jackson, was finished only this morning over FaceTime, then couriered over for its Birdcage debut. Paired with Saint Laurent heels and earrings, and an Oroton bag borrowed from a girlfriend, the look is polished and pretty.

Flemington Celebrates Racewear Joy

Fashion is not always the most comfortable, she says. But it's perfect. For those still getting ready, there is still time for last-minute millinery decisions. If you're heading to Flemington and haven't decided what millinery to pair with your outfit, expert advice can help.

If you're wearing something floral today, Natalie Bikicki, award-winning milliner and founder of Natalie Bikicki Designs, recommends matching your millinery to one of the less obvious colours in the print. It often creates a more interesting result than matching the dominant shade, says Bikicki. With a busy floral, I'd usually choose a clear, sculptural shape to give the eye somewhere to rest. Leo Lin, founder and creative director at Leo Lin, agrees.

Let the dress lead, he says. With one of our hand-drawn florals, choose clean, sculptural millinery, like a pillbox or simple brim, that picks up one colour from the print. With a solid pastel, let the headpiece shine. Officially known as the Melbourne Cup Carnival's home of style, Oaks Day is more than a chance to dress head to toe in pastels, it's a celebration of the joy of racewear.

Registrations for Fashions on the Field open at 11.30am and close at 12.30pm, so there's still time to throw your hat in the ring.