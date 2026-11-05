Oaks Day at Flemington draws punters on cloudy Thursday as Fashions on the Field finals begin

Punters are flocking to Flemington for Oaks Day on a cloudy Thursday, with Proxima Dea, De Armas and Quick Finish among the favourites. Fashions on the Field finals will crown Best Dressed and Best Suited winners this afternoon.

Punters are flocking to Flemington on a cloudy Thursday for Oaks Day, with Proxima Dea, De Armas and Quick Finish among the favourites for the day's racing.

The Melbourne Cup Carnival's home of style is hosting its annual celebration of racewear, and the Fashions on the Field finals will be held today. Best Dressed and Best Suited winners will be crowned in the grand final this afternoon. Registrations for Fashions on the Field open at 11.30am and close at 12.30pm, so there is still time to throw your hat, metaphorical or otherwise, in the ring.

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While the champagne is already on ice in the Birdcage, some attendees are still getting ready. There is a certain thrill and anxiety that comes with leaving big decisions to the last minute, including choosing millinery to pair with an outfit. If you are heading to Flemington this morning and still have not decided what millinery to pair with your outfit, expert advice is available to make the choice easier.

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Milliner tips for floral outfits

If you are wearing something floral today, Natalie Bikicki, award-winning milliner and founder of Natalie Bikicki Designs, recommends matching your millinery to one of the less obvious colours in the print. It often creates a more interesting result than matching the dominant shade, Bikicki says. With a busy floral, she would usually choose a clear, sculptural shape to give the eye somewhere to rest. Leo Lin, founder and creative director at Leo Lin, agrees.

Let the dress lead, he says. With one of our hand-drawn florals, choose clean, sculptural millinery, like a pillbox or simple brim, that picks up one colour from the print. With a solid pastel, let the headpiece shine. Gyan Yankovich, lifestyle editor at The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald, is reporting on all things fashion all day.

Oaks Day celebration of racewear

Good morning and happy Oaks Day, she said, welcoming readers to coverage of the event. Officially known as the Melbourne Cup Carnival's home of style, Oaks Day is more than a chance to exercise your right to dress head to toe in pastels. It is a celebration of the joy of racewear, with fashion and style at the centre of the day. Roy Ward is also blogging throughout the day.

G'day everyone and welcome to our Oaks Day live blog as we take in the fashion, style and fun from this wonderful race day, he said. I will be tapping away as our excellent fashion and CBD reporters bring you all the big moments and styles. Presenter Elle Ray and model Achan Meshwang appeared at the launch of this year's Fashions on the Field. Their presence highlighted the event's focus on style and presentation ahead of today's finals.

The day combines racing and fashion, with Flemington hosting a crowd despite the cloudy conditions. Punters are arriving for the races while fashion enthusiasts prepare for the Fashions on the Field competition. Proxima Dea, De Armas and Quick Finish are among the favourites for Oaks Day racing. The event continues the Melbourne Cup Carnival's tradition of bringing together racing and style in one of Australia's most prominent race days.

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Fashions on the Field registration

With registrations closing at 12.30pm, anyone hoping to enter Fashions on the Field has a limited window to do so. The finals will then determine the Best Dressed and Best Suited winners in the grand final this afternoon. The advice from milliners and designers is aimed at helping racegoers finalise their looks.

Matching millinery to a less obvious colour in a floral print, or choosing a clean sculptural shape, can create a more interesting result than simply matching the dominant shade. For those wearing solid pastels, the recommendation is to let the headpiece shine. For those in busy florals, a clear, sculptural shape can give the eye somewhere to rest.

Oaks Day is known as the Melbourne Cup Carnival's home of style, and today's program reflects that with fashion coverage running alongside racing updates. The live blog is capturing the big moments and styles as they happen. Flemington is expected to remain busy throughout the day as racegoers and fashion entrants gather. The grand final of Fashions on the Field will be a central part of the afternoon's events.

The combination of racing and fashion makes Oaks Day a key date on the Melbourne Cup Carnival calendar. Today's cloudy weather has not stopped punters from flocking to the track. With favourites like Proxima Dea, De Armas and Quick Finish in the mix, attention will also be on the racing. The fashion finals and the racing program together define the day at Flemington.

Live coverage is continuing across fashion, style and racing. Reporters are bringing updates on the big moments and styles as Oaks Day unfolds.