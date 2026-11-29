Former police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon was convicted of double murder after a jury deliberated for just two hours. His celebrity-chasing hobby and narcissistic social media presence were key details in the trial.

Former policeman Beau Lamarre-Condon has been convicted of double murder after a jury deliberated for just two hours. The trial revealed extensive evidence of his obsessive behaviour, celebrity chasing, and narcissistic social media use.

Lamarre Condon Main Character Delusions

Lamarre-Condon had Main Character Energy, according to himself at least. He spent his life cultivating it, glamorising himself in dark Walter Mitty fantasies involving private jets, luxury jewellery and posing with cars ordinary cops cannot afford. He even envisaged himself playing the lead in a Hollywood blockbuster. The film he referenced depicts a shy, Tom Ripley-esque scholarship student who becomes obsessed with his aristocratic university friend.

Also read Former Partner Reveals Beau Lamarre-Condon Stalked Him via Electronic Tracking

He inveigles himself into the friend's posh family, then kills him. His delusions were exactly that, not least because a smarter murderer would not have covered his tracks as sloppily as Lamarre-Condon did. Despite his yearnings, the then 28-year-old Lamarre-Condon was not extraordinary. His behaviour followed the dirt-common pattern of abusive men across space and time: jealous obsession, tracking, stalking, deep insecurity which curdles into anger once rejected, a sense of entitlement over someone else's affections.

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Above all, a refusal to respect another person's no. Of all the painful details reported about his deadly fixation with Baird, Lamarre-Condon's obsession with celebrity was the most telling. Celebrity worship and narcissism are the perfect double-act. Narcissists believe themselves special, above other people, and not subject to the same rules. They engage in attention-seeking behaviour.

Celebrity Chasing Stalking Pattern

Celebrity culture is built on the same principles. For anyone aspiring to be famous, the first step is to get near people who are already famous, to stand in their limelight. Which is why Lamarre-Condon needed a photo with the celebrities he followed. It seems Lamarre-Condon honed his considerable stalking skills on his celebrity chasing hobby.

His friend Stacey Parker testified about bonding with Lamarre-Condon over their pursuit of famous people, including the rapper Pitbull and the famous-for-being-famous Kourtney Kardashian. Just a few days before the murders, Lamarre-Condon discovered Kardashian and her rocker husband, Travis Barker, were staying in Bellevue Hill in Sydney's east. He hung around until they appeared hopping off a yacht on Sydney Harbour. He took a selfie with the pair, who appeared nonplussed.

Other photos from Lamarre-Condon's social media have him with actor Ryan Gosling, singer Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and even the white whale for star-spotters, Taylor Swift. All of it was shared, of course, on social media, where narcissism is not just normalised but rewarded. It is a small hop from worshipping celebrities to styling yourself as one, and everyone is the star of their own feed.

Lamarre-Condon also created a video montage of a weekend away he had with Jesse Baird, which he edited to depict an idyllic love in a bucolic country setting. In fact, Lamarre-Condon conceded he snooped on Baird's phone during this weekend trip, one of several times he admitted to doing so. This video, prosecutor Brett Hatfield suggested, was not an accurate reflection of the relationship. Social media content that is misleading in its depiction of perfection?

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Fancy that. In the end, Lamarre-Condon did not post the video on his socials because, he said, he was making money off a lot of the gay community that are single through his personal swimwear line. Advertising himself as part of a couple might jeopardise that revenue stream. More likely, as Hatfield suggested, Lamarre-Condon was not even prepared to post it because the video told a lie about their bond, one that Baird might object to.

Baird Refused Exclusive Relationship

The court heard that Baird had repeatedly told Lamarre-Condon he did not want a serious, exclusive relationship because he had just been through a serious breakup. But to Lamarre-Condon, Baird's wishes were unimportant. Baird was not the main character. Even after he was arrested by police, Lamarre-Condon sought the limelight, prolonging the suffering of his victims' families to squeeze as much attention as he could out of his crimes.

At his arraignment in October 2025, Lamarre-Condon said he would not be silenced as he entered his not guilty pleas. He jumped on the opportunity to appear in his own defence, despite it being deleterious to his prospects of acquittal. He ended up giving eight days' worth of testimony, exposing himself as a prolific, effortless liar, and someone who felt no empathy for the men he says he did not intend to kill.

Social Media Panopticon Narcissism

All of that mattered less than grabbing his turn in the lead role. Lamarre-Condon clearly loved the panopticon of social media; it was the water in which he swam, shark-like. It was an invaluable tool for his stalking of Baird, and it was essential to the maintenance of his delusional self-image. It says something about the contemporary age that so much of the killer's social media activity seems indicative, in hindsight, of his narcissism, yet it was so unremarkable too.

He behaved the way everyone is encouraged to behave on social media. Now Lamarre-Condon has exchanged the panopticon of social media for the panopticon of jail. He will be under constant surveillance, but almost no one will be watching.