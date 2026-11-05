Officer Claims Self-Defense in Fatal Shooting of Ex-Partner

A serving police officer testifies that he acted in self-defense during a struggle with his ex-partner, Jesse Baird, and partner Luke Davies in a Paddington residence.

A serving police officer is testifying in court regarding a fatal shooting incident that occurred in a Paddington residence, where he claims he acted in immediate self-defense against his former partner, Jesse Baird, and Baird's new boyfriend, Luke Davies. The testimony centers on the officer's account of a violent struggle involving a police-issue pistol and a knife, which resulted in the deaths of both men.

Background on the Incident and Officer's Movements

The events began around 5 am when the officer, identified in court as Lamarre-Condon, left a share house to get coffee. He parked his vehicle near Five Ways in Paddington and noticed an Uber Eats motorcycle parked on the street. He explains that he took the motorcycle, along with a delivery bag and helmet, to disguise himself as a delivery driver. This decision was made because he had previously had his firearm secured in his car and did not want to be accused of harassment if he knocked on Baird's door while carrying a weapon.

Also read Beau Lamarre-Condon denies murder, tells Sydney trial he acted in self defence

Lamarre-Condon arrived at the residence intending to retrieve his surfboard, which he believed was in Baird's ute. He notes that he was unaware the ute was at a mechanic at the time. He waited until approximately 9:30 am to approach the house, fearing that an earlier arrival might result in Baird shutting the door in his face or calling the police. He observed the front door was partially open and saw multiple items in the doorway, which prompted him to enter the property.

The Struggle and Use of Firearm

Inside the home, Lamarre-Condon encountered Jesse Baird, who was holding a knife in his right hand and masking tape in his left. Baird was attempting to seal a brown storage box in the kitchen. The officer states that he was wearing his police uniform with a plain clothes holster containing his firearm, which was concealed under his shirt and not visible to Baird. He attempted to de-escalate the situation by telling Baird it was him and not a robber, but Baird pushed him into a corner, heightening the tension.

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During the ensuing struggle, Baird dropped the knife and grabbed the officer's firearm, pulling it towards himself. Lamarre-Condon testifies that he fought to regain control of the weapon, stating that he believed Baird had his finger on the trigger. He describes a split-second decision where he pulled the trigger, striking Baird. He asserts that he was trained to shoot at the center of mass and felt that if he had not acted, he would have been stabbed in the throat and Baird would have been safe.

Encounter with Luke Davies

Following the confrontation with Baird, the officer moved to another room where he encountered Luke Davies, Baird's boyfriend. Davies was holding the officer's firearm, which had been left on the floor. Lamarre-Condon describes telling Davies, "please don't shoot me I'm not here to shoot you," and yelling for him to get out of the house. He claims that Davies pulled down on the trigger, which triggered his police training response.

The officer recounts grabbing Davies's wrist and turning it away from himself, but Davies maintained his grip on the trigger. Lamarre-Condon fired the weapon, resulting in Davies' death. He describes the chaotic nature of the event, noting that his helmet remained on with the visor down, obscuring his vision. He also mentions that he was unable to hear anything due to ringing in his ears after the gunshots were fired.

Immediate Aftermath and Escape

After the shooting, Lamarre-Condon laid directly on top of Baird's body, experiencing extreme distress and hearing loss. He describes the situation as feeling like "eternity" and notes that at one point, a knife swung and tore his shirt open. He recalls thinking about running out the door but fearing he would be stabbed in the back if he did not push the threat out forcefully.

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The officer eventually left the scene, planning to flag down an ambulance on the street. He mentioned that he had pressed an emergency button and dialed Triple Zero (000) before leaving. The testimony provides a detailed chronological account of the officer's thought process and actions during the critical moments of the incident, emphasizing his belief that he was in immediate danger of death or serious injury.