WA Police Sergeant David Worcester rescued Italian tourist's dog Grinch McFly after a fatal crash near Kulin. The service dog recovered and reunited with family in Italy, winning local hearts.

WA Police Sergeant David Worcester responded to a severe vehicle collision in the Wheatbelt region of Western Australia, where he discovered a surviving Alaskan malamute named Grinch McFly lying beside his deceased owner. The Italian tourist had been traveling through the area when her car flipped on a highway near Kulin, located 282 kilometers south-east of Perth, during October. Initial confusion surrounded the dog's presence, as passing motorists and paramedics were unaware of how the animal had arrived at the scene.

Discovery at the Crash Site Near Kulin

Sergeant Worcester noted that the vehicle was extensively damaged, and the driver was deceased when he first arrived. He recalled that some bystanders claimed the dog had walked out of the bush, but a closer inspection of property strewn around the accident site suggested the animal had been inside the car. Immigration papers found among the victim's belongings confirmed the dog's full name as Grinch McFly and established his connection to the deceased tourist.

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Medical Treatment and Recovery Process

The injured dog required a journey of more than 100 kilometers to reach the nearest veterinary facility. Examination revealed that Grinch McFly had suffered two fractures to his pelvis. Sergeant Worcester transported the service dog to his residence in Kulin, setting up a recovery area in the lounge room with mats and items belonging to the owner to provide comfort.

Communication Barrier with Italian Service Dog

Sergeant Worcester slept on the floor with Grinch McFly during the first week of recovery to assist the injured animal. He discovered that the dog did not respond to English commands but reacted immediately to Italian phrases. This realization confirmed the dog's background and allowed the officer to communicate more effectively with the animal during his rehabilitation period.

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Reunification with Family in Italy

Through a family friend, Sergeant Worcester contacted Grinch McFly's relatives in Italy and provided regular updates via photographs and videos. The family traveled to Kulin to retrieve their pet, leading to a confirmed reunion. Sergeant Worcester escorted the dog to Perth airport to ensure a safe departure, noting that the community was grieving the loss of their daughter.

Community Response in Western Australia

Local residents warmed to Grinch McFly after he visited a cafe with Sergeant Worcester following his recovery. Kulin Police Senior Constable Barry Osbourne praised the officer's generosity for assuming responsibility for vet fees and caring for the animal. The incident highlighted the strong bonds formed between law enforcement and the residents of this remote Western Australian town.