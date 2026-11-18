Scientists and fishers study how offshore wind turbines off the Block Island windfarm are creating artificial reefs that concentrate black sea bass, reshaping marine habitats and commercial fishing practices on the East Coast.

Charter boat captain Tony DiLernia discovered a surprising fishing hotspot while navigating near the Block Island windfarm off the tip of Long Island a few years ago. Almost immediately after approaching one of the five turbines, he noticed black sea bass and summer flounder eagerly nibbling at his bait, turning what he jokingly called stupid fishing into a highly successful outing. This behavior highlighted the reef effect, where specific marine species cluster around vertical structures that rise from the ocean floor, effectively signaling abundant habitat to predators and prey alike.

Turbines Create Instant Artificial Reef Habitats

Researchers and commercial fishers have recently observed that offshore wind turbines are rapidly transforming stretches of seafloor into artificial reef environments. The United States currently operates five offshore windfarms along its east coast, with three additional facilities scheduled to come online in 2027. These infrastructure projects are expected to generate enough renewable electricity to power more than 4.5 million homes while simultaneously serving as new, complex habitats for reef-oriented marine species.

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The artificial reef effect begins almost immediately when structures like wind turbines attract bivalves and algae to their surfaces. According to Kevin Stokesbury, dean of the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth's School for Marine Science and Technology, the process is remarkably fast, with visible settlement of organisms like mussels occurring within six months. These initial colonies create a foundation that attracts crabs and small fish seeking food and shelter, which in turn draws larger predatory species such as black sea bass to the area.

Scientists Debate Attraction Versus Production

A pivotal 2022 study revealed that the population of black sea bass increased tenfold near the Block Island windfarm compared to nearby reference areas with similar natural habitats. Chris Rillahan, an assistant research professor at the same institution, notes that the central scientific debate revolves around whether these turbines are merely attracting existing fish or actually increasing overall population numbers through production. This distinction is critical for understanding the long-term ecological impact of expanding offshore wind energy.

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Current research indicates that black sea bass exhibit a transient presence rather than a permanent residency within the turbine zones. Data suggests that while larvae are not present, juveniles and adults temporarily cluster around the structures before continuing their usual migration patterns. Researchers are conducting multi-year sampling to determine if the turbines serve as temporary attractants or if they support local reproduction, a question that will take several years of rigorous data collection to answer definitively.

Fishing Industry Faces Operational Shifts

The clustering of fish around turbines has significant implications for regional fishing operations and traditional methods. If black sea bass remain concentrated near the windfarm infrastructure, they will be unavailable in traditional fishing grounds, effectively precluding the use of mobile fishing gear like trawlers that commercial fishers typically rely upon. This shift may favor smaller-scale operations utilizing rods, reels, or stationary traps over large industrial vessels that require open water for maneuvering.

Additionally, this concentration of fish could complicate federal and state efforts to survey fish populations accurately. If scientists cannot sample fish in their natural migratory ranges due to their artificial clustering, management agencies might implement more conservative fishing quotas. These regulatory adjustments could occur even if the true total population of the species remains unchanged, potentially impacting the livelihoods of commercial fishermen who depend on predictable access to stocks.

Transforming the Ocean Floor Landscape

Continued expansion of wind turbines along North America's Atlantic continental shelf could bring the most significant changes to the ocean floor since the last ice age ended. Kevin Stokesbury describes the transformation of open sandy-bottom areas into a grid pattern of hundreds of artificial reefs as a massive experiment in biogeography. This structural fragmentation of the seafloor will likely alter which species thrive in the region, favoring those that adapted to complex habitats over those evolved for wide-open spaces.

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Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth are actively collaborating with commercial fishers to understand how species respond to these new turbines and how the industry can adapt. This partnership represents one of the first US studies examining how commercial fishers behave within a commercial-scale American windfarm. The findings will help determine whether building these renewable energy structures ultimately helps or hurts the surrounding fishing industry in the long term.